Top Scoops Winner: The Wicked Whisk

The votes are in! The Wicked Whisk in Jamestown tied for first place in Newport County. Owner, Jes Berghorn visited the show to talk about their location, flavors, and more. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford High School Beloved SRO Willie Coates Retires

New Bedford Police Officer Willie Coates recently retired after a 32-year career. Coates earned the trust, friendship and respect of thousands of public school students since becoming a School Resource Officer in 2001. With his strong moral character, sense of ethics, compassion and respect for others, he became an integral...
Turnto10.com

More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras

Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
World War II
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
INCOME TAX
ABC6.com

Retired Warwick K-9 Fox dies

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police are mourning the loss of Retired K-9 Fox. The department announced the loss on its Facebook page Monday morning. Officials said Fox started with the department in March 2012 until retirement in February 2019. Fox assisted numerous local, state and federal agencies, and appeared numerous times on LivePD.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
TIGARD, OR
ABC6.com

‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.  “We’re heading into the school […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

