Lonoke County, AR

ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County

By Miriam Battles
 6 days ago

LONOKE CO., Ark. – One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.

According to records from the Arkansas State Police, medical personnel picked up 42-year-old Tyrone Washington Wednesday night. Records show that the ambulance stopped in a rest area shortly after.

That is when state officials say Washington jumped out of the back of the ambulance and ran into traffic on Interstate 40. ASP officials said a vehicle struck and killed Washington.

Washington’s body is currently being held in Lonoke County as the investigation continues.

