AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
$9.6 million awarded to Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber for job training for "underserved communities"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $9.6 million in federal funding to provide job training for critical industries. "We gave a proposal to the EDA and answered their question, their challenge, and said we have three industries that really need some upskilling, reskilling, and new workers, and we need to be able to provide equitable ways to train a population within three industries.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo. Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene. The man was safely brought down from the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Chahinkapa Zoo looking for name for new baby Alpaca
(Wahpeton, ND) -- The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton is seeking a name for one of its newest members. A baby girl alpaca was born August 8th. The community can vote on the zoo's Facebook page for their preferred name among Elsie, Belle, Ivory, and Akari. Voting will end on Labor...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cost estimates for proposed Fargo pedestrian bridge range from $6M to $11M
(Fargo, ND) -- A proposed pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North in downtown Fargo could come with a price tag ranging from $6 million to roughly $11 million. "If there is a $3 million up front dollar amount and it's a $2.4 million grant and a six hundred thousand dollar local match, yet the project could conceivably cost $10 [million] to $12 million, how would this get budgeted?" asked Commissioner John Strand, during an informational meeting of the Fargo City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sgt. Kale Peterson, we salute you!
Sgt. Kale Peterson was born and raised in the Bismarck/ Mandan area. After graduating high school, Kale joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Afghanistan and Jordan. After leaving the Marine Corps, Kale achieved an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and was selected as the Criminal Justice Student of the year. After graduation, Kale started his law enforcement career with Morton County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2016. In 2017 Kale moved to Fargo with his significant other, now his wife, and began employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman warns of dog sale scam in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
RedHawks auction off special jerseys to support Veterans Honor Flights
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks are helping veterans take their Next Honor Flight through donations raised this weekend. The RedHawks were wearing special jerseys during their last home stand of the season. After their rain-delayed win over Winnipeg on Sunday, the RedHawks auctioned off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Funding shortfall for demolition of Fargo high rise
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is facing a funding shortfall in the demolition phase of the Lashkowitz High Rise in downtown Fargo. Officials say the added expenses come from asbestos mitigation. The nearly 250 residents of the high rise were notified in 2019 that the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Downtown Fargo brewery set to close despite outside success
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced Monday that it would be closing. "Hey everyone. This is one of those posts you hope you never have to write. It is with deep sadness I have to inform you all that I will be closing Drumconrath Brewing," said Owner and Head Brewer Sam Corr in a statement posted to the Brewery's Facebook page.
agupdate.com
2022 Big Iron Farm Show expecting one of the largest shows in years
WEST FARGO, N.D. – With over 900 exhibit booths, training sessions, demonstrations and countless opportunities to connect with your peers, the Big Iron Farm Show is the place to be for farmers looking to immerse themselves in three days of agricultural advancements this fall. The 42nd annual Big Iron...
ndsuspectrum.com
Group chat reveals racial and homophobic slurs from North Dakota Young Republicans
ND Representative Joshua Boschee comments on messages posted by North Dakota State University students. A North Dakota Young Republican (NDYR) group chat was leaked revealing racial, ethnic and homophobic slurs. The chat was revealed by Fargo Forum reporter Rob Port on Aug. 19. Since the release, organizations, including the North Dakota GOP (NDGOP) and NDSU, have released statements condemning the behavior.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo brewery closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced on its Facebook page Monday that the taproom is underperforming. The owner, Sam Corr, said while they pushed through the pandemic, expanding distribution to six states, the same can’t be said for the taproom. In his post he said from the moment they opened it failed to perform at a level befitting it’s cost and the only option is to completely close up shop.
kvrr.com
Community seeking unique treasures at Island Park Show
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Dozens of vendors from around the state have their signature products, food, home made jewelry, and clothing. People are happy to take advantage of the great weather and get introduced to some local products they hadn’t tried. Vendors use the opportunity to expand their brands and...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gas prices continue on pace with National Average in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to track in concert with the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded here has fallen to a little over three dollars, 79 cents, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to settle at about three 85.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
