Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community media center names new executive director
The nonprofit behind local media staples GRTV and WYCE-FM appointed a new leader. Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) named Starla McDermott its new executive director. In her new role with GRCMC, McDermott will be responsible for leading all departments of the multiplatform media nonprofit, engaging volunteers and building partnerships...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Growing cleaning company moves to accommodate clients
A Hudsonville sanitation company is moving to Grand Rapids. Commercial Sanitation Management (CSM) Services, which specializes in commercial and school district cleaning, commercial hard floor, carpet care, window cleaning and construction cleaning, is moving its headquarters to 1300 Front Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. “We are thrilled for what this...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Nonprofit to lease space at former DeltaPlex building
A local nonprofit secured its own physical space for the first time in its 100-year-plus history. The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County, an organization providing gifts to families in need during the holidays, will lease a space out of the former DeltaPlex building in Walker beginning Oct. 1. Leaders...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Automotive group acquires Keller Ford dealership
An automotive dealer is expanding to West Michigan through a new acquisition. LaFontaine Automotive Group on Tuesday, Aug. 30, said it acquired the Keller Ford dealership at 3385 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker. Following closing, the dealership will be renamed LaFontaine Ford of Grand Rapids. This acquisition marks the first...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
WMU to debut cannabis marketing course
A university will equip students to meet a need for marketing within Michigan’s growing cannabis industry. Western Michigan University (WMU) will offer a cannabis marketing course starting spring 2023 as part of its food and consumer package goods marketing program. Taught by Russell Zwanka, director of the program and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gibbs makes move to Greenleaf
Greenleaf Trust has a new trust relationship officer in Grand Rapids. Joshua Gibbs recently was hired as trust relationship officer for Greenleaf Trust. In his new role, he is responsible for the day-to-day trust administration and fiduciary compliance of his clients. “I’m a West Michigan guy through and through,” said...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRPD to host gun buyback event
The Grand Rapids Police Department once again will host a gun buyback event as part of an ongoing effort to reduce violent crime in the city. Cohosted by the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force, the buyback will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Burton Heights Lot, 30 Burton St. SW in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRPM and John Ball Zoo partner for one-month member reciprocal
Two main Grand Rapids destinations are joining forces to offer free admission for members in September. Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) and John Ball Zoo (JBZ) recently announced a reciprocal member partnership during the month of September, which will give members of both organizations free admission for the whole month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan flavors enhance Founders KBS
A popular beer variant Founders Brewing Co. released last fall is back, paying tribute to two signature Michigan flavors — fudge and maple syrup. Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS) is Founders’ brand of imperial stout, brewed with coffee and chocolate before aging in oak bourbon barrels in caves underneath Grand Rapids. Taking the brewed-with-coffee concept a bit further, KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge is made with Mackinac Island fudge-flavored coffee. Maple syrup is added for an additional breakfast-y flavor.
