Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Penguins, Ducks, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did the Buffalo Sabres choose to give Tage Thompson an extension now? The team made a huge commitment coming off a breakout season but before they needed to. Meanwhile, a good seven or eight teams are in the mix for Evan Rodrigues with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins among them.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Sharks, Bruins, Evan Rodrigues Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames were interested in Phil Kessel before he signed with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Who will they turn to know that Kessel is off the market?. Are the San Jose Sharks talking to Timo Meier about a contract extension? Bruce Cassidy...
ESPN
Vegas Golden Knights add to goaltender depth, acquire veteran Adin Hill from San Jose Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks traded goaltender Adin Hill to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Sharks had a glut at goalie with James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen slated to be the top two options, leading to the decision to trade Hill on Monday after one season in San Jose.
Yardbarker
Where the Penguins Stand in the Metropolitan Division
After the Pittsburgh Penguins were ousted from the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season, it felt like a changing of the guard in the Metropolitan Division. The once almighty Penguins and Washington Capitals have been overtaken by the younger and more exciting teams like the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Hill, Gadjovich, Karlsson & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, general manager Mike Grier has chosen his goaltenders for the 2022-23 season after he traded Adin Hill to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday evening. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the organization re-signed Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year contract extension. In other news, a recent article from The Hockey News noted that Erik Karlsson wants to be traded from a rebuilding team and will need to up his play moving forward. Last but not least, Joe Thornton will not be returning to the Florida Panthers for the 2022-23 season, which means we may have seen the last from him in the NHL.
NHL
Coyotes Name Lee Stempniak as Director of Player Development
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Lee Stempniak as the team's Director of Player Development. "We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development," said Armstrong. "Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players."
FOX Sports
Anaheim Ducks acquire D Dmitry Kulikov from Minnesota
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations. The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.
Yardbarker
Rangers Would Benefit From Will Cuylle Making NHL Roster
The New York Rangers aren’t going to play favorites at training camp when it comes to who wins their open jobs at forward. With some golden opportunities to secure a roster spot, perhaps even one in the team’s top six, coach Gerard Gallant will be running what should be a heated competition amongst several talented but unproven youngsters as he searches for the best options to replace departed veterans Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano for 2022-23.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Are Happy to Have Mike Vellucci Back with the Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a very productive offseason. Not only have they re-signed important players and added several new ones, but they have also made some big moves on the management side of things. Former assistant coach Todd Reirden was promoted to associate coach and given a two-year contract extension, while head coach Mike Sullivan signed a three-year contract extension, and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed a two-year extension. Vellucci’s new contract came as a bit of a surprise, as he spent much of the offseason interviewing with other teams for a head coaching position. However, the Penguins are lucky that he will still be behind their bench for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Nedeljkovic, Husso Could be a Top-Tier Goalie Tandem
Alex Nedeljkovic is a pretty laid back guy. But like anyone who becomes a professional athlete, he is fiercely competitive. If you talk to him about his dog, Zeke, a smile spreads across his face, almost as if the black lab is a reminder of the joys in life, no matter how tough things are away from home. But if you ask him about last season, his first with the Detroit Red Wings, a stark seriousness rests in his eyes and in his body language. While meeting with the media following the 2021-22 season, he did not mince words about his play and the objective for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
ESPN
Minnesota Wild secure depth at center position, sign Sam Steel to one-year deal worth $825,000
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild signed former Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday, adding depth at a vital position. The 24-year-old Steel played in a career-most 68 games for the Ducks last season, collecting six goals, 14 assists and a career-high 27 blocked shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
LA Kings 2022/23 NHL Schedule Released
Fans are at the point where the anxiousness of the season starting is setting in. With the Los Angeles Kings 2022/23 schedule being released the hockey season is right around the corner, building anticipation with every day that passes. The season opener will be in Los Angeles at crypto.com arena...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest returns to Bell MTS Iceplex Sept. 24
WINNIPEG, August 31, 2022 - The 2022-23 Winnipeg Jets season officially kicks off with the return of Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bell MTS Iceplex. For the first time since 2019, Fan Fest offers a sneak peek of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose top players as they prepare for a thrilling 2022-23 season. Fans can get up close and experience on-ice training camp sessions from the rinkside and watch interviews with their favourite players on the event mainstage. There will be fun and games for all ages inside and outside the venue, including the introduction of NHL Street, the premiere youth ball hockey experience in North America. Jet Dogs will be available for purchase along with food and beverages from the Press Box Restaurant and other fan-favourite food trucks. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free parking in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.
Comments / 0