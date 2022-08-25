Read full article on original website
Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto
Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested
GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested. Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run. The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria,...
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
Car Crash on State Route 4 Near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point
According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash took place on SR-4 near San Marco Boulevard in Bay Point on the early morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The traffic collision happened around 3:20 a.m. and blocked at least four lanes of traffic on eastbound State Route 4, officials said.
L.A. Weekly
Eugene Gragg Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Furthermore, investigators said Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees inside, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching...
Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto
MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash, Modesto Police says
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning. Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck. The cyclist was […]
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing
PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon
Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
KCRA.com
Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford
STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him. "His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.
Bicyclist left with serious injuries after being struck by SUV in Modesto
MODESTO – A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Modesto late Monday morning. Modesto police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Parry Avenue. Officers say a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when the bicyclist reportedly entered the roadway. The bicyclist was then struck by the SUV. It's unclear why the bicyclist entered the roadway in the path of the vehicle. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
Stagg High temporarily locked down after homeless man seen walking near campus
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stagg High School campus was temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon after getting a report of a man near campus possibly with a weapon. Stockton Unified School District's Department of Public Safety said there was a homeless man walking along the north side of Rosemary Street near the school, but despite a search, police couldn't find him. Police were also not able to determine whether he actually had a weapon from school security video.
sanbenito.com
Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister
A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
