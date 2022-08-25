Read full article on original website
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Watch Video: Woman Abandons Newborn Kittens At Muskegon Car Wash
Surveillance video captures a woman abandoning kittens at a Muskegon car wash. You can see the video here. The Grand Bay Car Wash in Muskegon Township surveillance camera captured a woman dropping off four newborn kittens and then driving away. You can see in the photo above the woman holding...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September
There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
