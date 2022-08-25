Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 1-7
The International Polka Association started over 60 years ago in Chicago, and was quickly followed by an annual convention that has served as a gathering for polka musicians and fans for generations. The International Polka Association Festival and Convention will take place this year right outside of Pittsburgh at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Cranberry. The event begins with a kick-off party at the Cranberry Elks Lodge with a performance by Western Pennsylvania’s “hottest polka band” Mon Valley Push. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 4. 20720 Route 19, Cranberry Twp. $15. ipapolkas.com.
pghcitypaper.com
Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news
Teachers have had a rough couple of years, so the least we can do as they prepare to head back to school is give them a free cup of coffee. On Thu., Sept. 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Pittsburgh will treat educators to a free cup of medium coffee. Fall flavors are also returning to the donut chain, so teachers can get a Dunkin’ pumpkin flavor swirl either hot or iced.
pghcitypaper.com
From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement
Six months ago, Tori Tambellini barely knew what a union was; now, the recent college graduate wants to devote her career to the labor movement. Having worked as a barista throughout the coronavirus pandemic years, Tambellini helped found the union for Starbucks’ Market Square location this spring, after organizers from other shops convinced her it could give staff a voice in workplace issues they’d long felt excluded from.
pghcitypaper.com
Advocates criticize DA plans to beef up South Side surveillance network
At a private meeting with South Side bar owners to discuss concerns about neighborhood violence earlier this month, District Attorney Stephen Zappala floated the idea of expanding the county’s existing South Side surveillance network to include drivers license scanners at all establishments and possibly sharing sensitive data with business owners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pghcitypaper.com
How Do You Like It Now, Gentlemen?
Lori Jakiela’s announcement that she’s turning 51 years old comes in the form of a poem juxtaposing her birthday notice with a confession that she’s defying her mother by doing so. Her mother, she says, didn’t just lie about her age for years, but taught her not to talk about her own.
pghcitypaper.com
Council appoints first slate of members to police review board
Allegheny County Council has appointed its first four members to the police review board formed last spring following three years of discussion. During a regular business meeting last night, council members approved Richard Garland, Lynn Banaszak, Keith Murphy, and Justin Leavitt Pearl to the nine-member board. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is expected to appoint four of the remaining vacancies, with the final member set to be jointly selected by both bodies, according to the ordinance underwriting the board.
pghcitypaper.com
Kennywood announces "biggest and best edition" of annual Phantom Fall Fest
Each year, Halloween fans in Pittsburgh look forward to events like Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood. What was formerly Phantom Fright Nights, a multi-week scare-fest that transformed the theme park into one big haunted attraction, the event now caters to a wider demographic with fun for the whole family. Kennywood...
pghcitypaper.com
Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November
Pennsylvania will elect a new governor this November, and most voters will be deciding between Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. But some groups want people to know their choices are not limited to major party frontrunners. Progressive voters and candidates who believe the Democratic Party is failing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pghcitypaper.com
CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage
President and CEO Terry O'Reilly has indicated through an internal staff email that the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company management will not voluntarily recognize a union requested by workers at its two public radio stations. O'Reilly's email, obtained by Pittsburgh City Paper, disputes national union group SAG-AFTRA's claim that "a supermajority...
pghcitypaper.com
County-wide student vaccination rate tops national average but remains below previous years
School-aged children in Allegheny County are vaccinated in higher numbers than the national average for the country, but health officials warn they have dropped since during the last few years. The county health department reports that 95.3% of school-aged kids in Allegheny County were up to date on all required...
Comments / 1