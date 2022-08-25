The International Polka Association started over 60 years ago in Chicago, and was quickly followed by an annual convention that has served as a gathering for polka musicians and fans for generations. The International Polka Association Festival and Convention will take place this year right outside of Pittsburgh at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Cranberry. The event begins with a kick-off party at the Cranberry Elks Lodge with a performance by Western Pennsylvania’s “hottest polka band” Mon Valley Push. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 4. 20720 Route 19, Cranberry Twp. $15. ipapolkas.com.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO