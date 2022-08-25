ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 1-7

The International Polka Association started over 60 years ago in Chicago, and was quickly followed by an annual convention that has served as a gathering for polka musicians and fans for generations. The International Polka Association Festival and Convention will take place this year right outside of Pittsburgh at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Cranberry. The event begins with a kick-off party at the Cranberry Elks Lodge with a performance by Western Pennsylvania’s “hottest polka band” Mon Valley Push. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 4. 20720 Route 19, Cranberry Twp. $15. ipapolkas.com.
Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news

Teachers have had a rough couple of years, so the least we can do as they prepare to head back to school is give them a free cup of coffee. On Thu., Sept. 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Pittsburgh will treat educators to a free cup of medium coffee. Fall flavors are also returning to the donut chain, so teachers can get a Dunkin’ pumpkin flavor swirl either hot or iced.
From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement

Six months ago, Tori Tambellini barely knew what a union was; now, the recent college graduate wants to devote her career to the labor movement. Having worked as a barista throughout the coronavirus pandemic years, Tambellini helped found the union for Starbucks’ Market Square location this spring, after organizers from other shops convinced her it could give staff a voice in workplace issues they’d long felt excluded from.
Advocates criticize DA plans to beef up South Side surveillance network

At a private meeting with South Side bar owners to discuss concerns about neighborhood violence earlier this month, District Attorney Stephen Zappala floated the idea of expanding the county’s existing South Side surveillance network to include drivers license scanners at all establishments and possibly sharing sensitive data with business owners.
How Do You Like It Now, Gentlemen?

Lori Jakiela’s announcement that she’s turning 51 years old comes in the form of a poem juxtaposing her birthday notice with a confession that she’s defying her mother by doing so. Her mother, she says, didn’t just lie about her age for years, but taught her not to talk about her own.
Council appoints first slate of members to police review board

Allegheny County Council has appointed its first four members to the police review board formed last spring following three years of discussion. During a regular business meeting last night, council members approved Richard Garland, Lynn Banaszak, Keith Murphy, and Justin Leavitt Pearl to the nine-member board. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is expected to appoint four of the remaining vacancies, with the final member set to be jointly selected by both bodies, according to the ordinance underwriting the board.
Kennywood announces "biggest and best edition" of annual Phantom Fall Fest

Each year, Halloween fans in Pittsburgh look forward to events like Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood. What was formerly Phantom Fright Nights, a multi-week scare-fest that transformed the theme park into one big haunted attraction, the event now caters to a wider demographic with fun for the whole family. Kennywood...
CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage

President and CEO Terry O'Reilly has indicated through an internal staff email that the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company management will not voluntarily recognize a union requested by workers at its two public radio stations. O'Reilly's email, obtained by Pittsburgh City Paper, disputes national union group SAG-AFTRA's claim that "a supermajority...
