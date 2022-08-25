Read full article on original website
Ken DeBault
5d ago
selling to a third party is removing yourself from potential disaster when they go cheap to keep it running. Look at Comstock dam the new owners lowered the lake without permission and created a mud flow disaster downstream. All those years of paper pollution accumulating at Marrow pond washed downstream. Everytime that river makes a comeback someone sets it back 50 years.
Algae Blooms Detected on Newaygo County’s Hess Lake
Algae blooms were detected on Hess Lake in Newaygo County, according to a release by District Health Department #10 on Tuesday. The department was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about the algae blooms, which comes after the United States Geological Survey took samples from Hess Lake on August 24. Those samples were then sent to the MDHHS lab, where results came back positive from microcrystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
Nearly $500K will fund next step in restoration of Lake Michigan inlet lake near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $500,000 in federal funding will help with additional restoration work for Mona Lake. The Great Lakes fish habitat funding will pay for long-contemplated restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake. The work is expected to vastly...
Want to help West Michigan? Mayor’s Grand River Clean Up Is Seeking Volunteers
Even though, it is not Earth Day. We need to take part in helping take care of the community around us. If you need to flex your love for community service, here is an opportunity you can do right here in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Automotive group acquires Keller Ford dealership
An automotive dealer is expanding to West Michigan through a new acquisition. LaFontaine Automotive Group on Tuesday, Aug. 30, said it acquired the Keller Ford dealership at 3385 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker. Following closing, the dealership will be renamed LaFontaine Ford of Grand Rapids. This acquisition marks the first...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Watch Video: Woman Abandons Newborn Kittens At Muskegon Car Wash
Surveillance video captures a woman abandoning kittens at a Muskegon car wash. You can see the video here. The Grand Bay Car Wash in Muskegon Township surveillance camera captured a woman dropping off four newborn kittens and then driving away. You can see in the photo above the woman holding...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September
There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
WOOD
Consumers Energy prepares for potentially hazardous storms on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lakeshore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds up to 65 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards. The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since it appeared in the forecast and is ready to respond. Crews are being pre-staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
