Several Franklin County fire crews called to brush fire in Ashby

ASHBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments were called to assist in putting out a brush, and mulch fire on Log Cabin Road in Ashby on Wednesday.

According to Ashby Fire, nearly 20 tanker trucks were set up to shuttle water to the area of approximately 100,000 gallons an hour from a local water source to help put out the fire. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services helped by supplying a whisper generator at the site to assist in keeping firefighters cool during the high temperatures.

MAP: 147 Log Cabin Rd in Ashby

Greenfield, Deerfield, Gill, Conway, Shelburne, Leverett, Rowe, and Northfield fire departments helped Ashby crews put out the fire. Richardson Rod continues to be closed on Thursday.

