ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashby, MA

Several Franklin County fire crews called to brush fire in Ashby

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsGth_0hVBo5fQ00

ASHBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments were called to assist in putting out a brush, and mulch fire on Log Cabin Road in Ashby on Wednesday.

According to Ashby Fire, nearly 20 tanker trucks were set up to shuttle water to the area of approximately 100,000 gallons an hour from a local water source to help put out the fire. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services helped by supplying a whisper generator at the site to assist in keeping firefighters cool during the high temperatures.

Electrical lines cause brush fire in Turners Falls

MAP: 147 Log Cabin Rd in Ashby

Greenfield, Deerfield, Gill, Conway, Shelburne, Leverett, Rowe, and Northfield fire departments helped Ashby crews put out the fire. Richardson Rod continues to be closed on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River

(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
DEERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rowe, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
City
Gill, MA
City
Turners Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Conway, MA
City
Leverett, MA
City
Ashby, MA
Franklin County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield, MA
City
Northfield, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Ashby Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall

Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy