ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

City Council moves forward in creating new rules for food trucks

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 6 days ago

The city will take a phased approach in establishing new rules for food trucks, with a draft ordinance expected soon that will start by focusing on health and safety.

The City Council this week voted to move forward with recommendations contained in a consultant’s report that details a two-step process to implement changes as to where and how food trucks are allowed to operate. Council members said they support the food truck operators who make up Long Beach’s diverse food scene, but agreed they must be mindful of negative effects to brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay rent and utilities, and especially those that pay fees to operate in one of the city’s business improvement districts.

“We want to keep them around,” Councilmember Cindy Allen said during Tuesday’s meeting. Allen acknowledged that food trucks often provide quick, low budget food options for customers that other restaurants may not offer but said, “It’s about finding a balance because we want everyone to work harmoniously.”

Food truck vendors and supporters stayed at the City Council meeting until nearly midnight Tuesday to plead their case and express concerns over their fate on Shoreline Drive, a popular hub for food trucks in Downtown, especially after receiving complaints from restaurants near the area.

A petition in support of food truck vendors received 2,500 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Isabel and Jorge Ramirez operate their funnel cake truck, Gloria’s Funnels, in front of the Pike Outlets during the week. They told the council that they cashed out their 401K to open their business in 2018. “This is what we live off of,” said Isabel.

“When we started working at The Pike … it was empty and more trucks started coming in and now, The Pike is packed on the weekend,” said Jorge. “We are a big asset to the Pike and their business.”

The same sentiment was shared by other food truck operators who said they sacrificed all they have to build their businesses and support their families.

“There is enough business for anyone,” said Joshua Gonzalez, another food truck operator who did not disclose the truck he owned during the meeting. “We do sacrifice a lot of hours to run a business and  I feel like we should have the same chance as they do.”

While no changes have been implemented to city policy yet, the first phase of the process will require food truck operators to obtain a health permit from the city’s health department in order to legally operate in the city. Currently, food trucks with health permits from the county can sell food in Long Beach and are not subject to city enforcement.

The new rules could also include aligning the city’s municipal code with state legislation, removing obsolete sections of the code and establishing a clear definition for what a food truck is, differentiating them from ice cream trucks or other mobile food carts. Some of those changes, as established by state law, would require food trucks to operate within 200 feet of a bathroom or hand-washing facility or have permission from an adjacent business to use their facilities.

Phase two of the process will require more time and public outreach to determine specific regulations as to where in the city food trucks can operate or where they could be banned. Parking, noise, and land use regulations will also be considered in phase two, as well as establishing designated “food truck zones” that will allow the city to better enforce health codes in those areas. The city will also hire a food truck coordinator that will focus on enforcing new rules and will serve as the point of contact for all operators.

A draft ordinance outlining those changes is expected as early as next summer.

The post City Council moves forward in creating new rules for food trucks appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department

A court ordered Long Beach to pay back its water department for $30.8 million in unconstitutional fees it collected since Measure M was approved by voters in 2018. The city has until mid-September to transfer the remaining balance of $21.8 million. The post Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Trucks#Food Carts#New Rules#Food Drink#The City Council#Shoreline Drive
Long Beach Post

City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed

The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Long Beach Post

Long Beach man arrested in Rowland Heights armed robbery

Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.   The post Long Beach man arrested in Rowland Heights armed robbery appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Energy firm reaches $13M deal to resolve criminal charges over OC oil spill

The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year, spilling 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach—forcing a closure of beaches and fisheries—have agreed to pay nearly $13 million to resolve a federal criminal indictment over the spill, prosecutors announced today.   The post Energy firm reaches $13M deal to resolve criminal charges over OC oil spill appeared first on Long Beach Post.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy