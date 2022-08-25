ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison City, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes

The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note

Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive

Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brashear High School student caught with gun in backpack

Staff members at Brashear High School caught a student with a gun in their backpack Wednesday after noticing suspicious behavior at dismissal time, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman said. Spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said that as students were dismissed, a staff member noticed a student walk into a wooded area before...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Another local school district bans use of cellphones

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Right before the start of the new school year, Washington School District revised its policy to ban the use of cellphones during the day. “We not only need students physically here,” said Washington High School Principal Chet Henderson. “We need students mentally here and having our students engaged in the classroom will just improve their individual achievement.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Dance planned for young adults with special needs. A dance for young...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching

The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill. Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
WTAJ

UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
wccsradio.com

KISS-A-PIG FUNDRAISER WINNER ANNOUNCED AT FAIR

After some strong rainfall in the mid-day, the Indiana County Fair continued with two Tuesday night traditions: marching band night and the finale to the Kiss-A-Pig fundraiser. The fundraiser is an annual event to help the Evergreen After School Program in Indiana County in which local dignitaries and celebrities raise...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville

Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
MURRYSVILLE, PA

