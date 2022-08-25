Notes from the Greek Deli’s Kostas: “This pandemic has separated everyone from each other. I miss all you and would love to see you more often.”

I am a resident here (flats 130 in NoMa), and posters have gone up everywhere since our building made an announcement (I’ve seen three different ones since last night) – our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address. they have to be delivered to a “fetch address” which is a warehouse, and then you schedule a delivery time.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO