Notes from the Greek Deli’s Kostas: “This pandemic has separated everyone from each other. I miss all you and would love to see you more often.”

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
popville.com
“our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address.”
I am a resident here (flats 130 in NoMa), and posters have gone up everywhere since our building made an announcement (I’ve seen three different ones since last night) – our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address. they have to be delivered to a “fetch address” which is a warehouse, and then you schedule a delivery time.
getnews.info
Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy
He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
Washingtonian.com
National Gallery Nights Are Back. Here’s How to Get Tickets.
Sure, another Jazz in the Garden season has passed, but there’s no need to mourn: the ever-popular and free National Gallery Nights are back, starting Sept. 8. On the second Thursday of September, October, and November, specially themed programs—entitled “Homecoming,” “Trick or Treat,” and “Americana”—will offer live performances, art making, music, and pop-up talks from 6 to 9 p.m. in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art. Per usual, you’ll be able to purchase light food and drinks too.
popville.com
PoPville T-Shirts continue to Travel the States – the Adirondacks!
Ed. Note: For those interested in shirts I’ll be printing up a new badge for our anniversary party coming this November. Stay tuned. “White Ford Bronco Concert benefiting Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “I am thrilled to announce that the...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
fox5dc.com
Court challenge to pit bull ban in Prince George's County
For years, pit bulls have been banned in Prince George's County. Now, a federal lawsuit is seeking to overturn that ban.
'Does somebody need to die?' | Neighbors fear for their safety after car crashes into front yard on Alabama Avenue, SE DC
WASHINGTON — A driver lost control of his car in Southeast D.C., It hopped the curb and crashed into Ron Moten’s front yard. This is the third time a car has destroyed his and his housemate’s property. He and his neighbors along the busy stretch of Alabama Avenue fear a life may be taken next.
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Theaters to Participate in National Cinema Day; All Movie Tickets $3 on Saturday, September 3
Several Montgomery County theaters will offer $3 tickets this Saturday, September 3 as a part of National Cinema Day. According to www.nationalcinemaday.org, the $3 tickets are for “every movie, every showtime, and every format.” Some theaters will also offer food and drink discounts, such as AMC, who are offering a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5. Participating theaters include:
Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
popville.com
Get Out, Get Active and Get Social With Volo Sports This Fall
Volo Sports is Washington D.C’s most popular adult social sports league. Playing with Volo is one of the best ways to get out (especially in the days of work-from-home!), stay active and meet new friends this fall. With options ranging from soccer, flag football and volleyball to cornhole and bocce, there’s something available for everyone.
popville.com
Pan-African Restaurant, The Bussdown, coming to Western Market this Winter
“MRP Realty and Westbrook Partners, along with consultants Cana Development, are excited to welcome The Bussdown, a Pan-African kitchen fusing Caribbean and Cajun Creole flavors, to Western Market this winter. Founders and Chefs Solomon Johnson (AKA Chef Swoop) and Mike Woods perfected the California-based ghost kitchen business after spending an entire year only accepting take-out orders during the pandemic. This time allowed Chef Swoop and Woods to curate the combination of flavors in the exact way they wanted while honoring both of their backgrounds in Cajun Creole Southern and Caribbean. The duo is excited to bring their concept back to their hometown of Washington, DC.
cbs19news
Prince William County Police needs public assistance finding missing teen
PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Officials say she was last seen on Aug. 18, around 10:20 p.m leaving her residence near Hugh Mullen Drive, in Manassas, VA. Mikayla is 5'5, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also say that she wears wigs and is possibly engaging in...
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
WUSA
17-year-old girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A teenager in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, Ryals later died.
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
