Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Moves On With Orlando Bloom After Pete Davidson Split? Katy Perry Allegedly 'Peeved', Doesn't Trust Kanye West's Ex
Kim Kardashian was spotted getting flirty with Katy Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, just weeks after her shocking split from Pete Davidson, a new report claimed. Sources told Woman’s Day, in its latest edition, that Kim Kardashian was sighted getting a bit cozy with Orlando Bloom at an event in Beverly Hills on August 17. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen clutching The Kardashians star's hand as they shared a laugh together.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye ‘Dating Again’ After She Told Him They’ll ‘Never’ Get Back Together Following Her Split From Pete
It’s all alright. Kim Kardashian revealed how she felt about Kanye West’s dating life. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood life on August 15, 2022, about how her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is affecting her. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to...
Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘Pretty Princess’ in Rare Comment
Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment. Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
RELATED PEOPLE
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party
Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Get Matching Jeweled Manicures: ‘Nails With Bestie’
The perfect mother-daughter date! Kylie Jenner and her little girl Stormi enjoyed a day of pampering that ended with the two getting matching manicures. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, gave fans a glimpse at her and Stormi's self-care day via TikTok on Tuesday, August 2. In the video, Jenner is seen getting a fresh acrylic […]
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview
Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Comments / 0