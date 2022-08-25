Read full article on original website
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price manages to hold above $20K, but analysts warn of further downside ahead
Data from TradingView shows that several attempts by bears to hammer the price of Bitcoin (BTC) below $20,000...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high
Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
kitco.com
Mt. Gox creditors refute rumors that the exchange will soon dump 137,000 BTC on the market
While it's true that there are indeed 137,000 BTC waiting to be distributed to former users of the...
