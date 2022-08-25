A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...

