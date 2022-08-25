ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

XXL Mag

G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’

G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
XXL Mag

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Music has always been a vehicle for better times. A soundtrack to great, memorable moments. There aren't too many seasons directly tied to good times with good people like the summer is; this becomes even more true as it gets closer to its end. As September nears, it's time to reflect on the summer songs that made a difference this year when hip-hop fans were returning to day parties, nightlife and everything in between.
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – PGF Nuk

It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

Young Thug Tweets From Jail and People Are Confused by What He’s Saying

While Young Thug is waiting to stand trial in his racketeering case, it appears he is tweeting from jail and people are confused by his tweets. It started on Tuesday (Aug. 30), when Young Thug (or possibly someone else) hopped on his Twitter page and tweeted, "I love me some Mrs. Spider [spider emoji]." Then, on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31), Thugger wrote, "I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore - @MichaelPhelps [swimming man emoji]."
XXL Mag

Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral

There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
XXL Mag

Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him

Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
XXL Mag

Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed

The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
XXL Mag

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Appear to Squash Beef

It appears 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have deaded their longstanding beef. 50 Cent is currently prepping for his upcoming Tycoon Houston weekend event, which takes place later this month. The rap-mogul has been announcing the stars who will be present. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Fif revealed that his frienemy Floyd Mayweather will be showing up, appearing to announce the end of their issues.
