Asian Doll Gets Into a Physical Altercation After Someone Tries to Snatch Her Chain
UPDATE (Aug. 21):. Asian Doll jumped on her Twitter page to offer her side of what happened with the woman who tried to snatch her chain at an event. In a series of tweets, Asian called the offender "Ms. Dior" (the woman was wearing a Dior outfit during the fight) and claimed that she beat the woman up for attempting to steal her chain.
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Music has always been a vehicle for better times. A soundtrack to great, memorable moments. There aren't too many seasons directly tied to good times with good people like the summer is; this becomes even more true as it gets closer to its end. As September nears, it's time to reflect on the summer songs that made a difference this year when hip-hop fans were returning to day parties, nightlife and everything in between.
The Break Presents – PGF Nuk
It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned. The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument. When cops arrived on the scene, they...
Young Thug Tweets From Jail and People Are Confused by What He’s Saying
While Young Thug is waiting to stand trial in his racketeering case, it appears he is tweeting from jail and people are confused by his tweets. It started on Tuesday (Aug. 30), when Young Thug (or possibly someone else) hopped on his Twitter page and tweeted, "I love me some Mrs. Spider [spider emoji]." Then, on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31), Thugger wrote, "I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore - @MichaelPhelps [swimming man emoji]."
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
The Game Laughs Off YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Verse Price
The Game has laughed off news that he paid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hefty price for a feature verse. On Friday (Aug. 19), The Game hopped on Instagram and posted a comment laughing off news that he paid NBA YoungBoy a big bag for a guest verse. "I ain't never...
NBA・
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed
The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Appear to Squash Beef
It appears 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have deaded their longstanding beef. 50 Cent is currently prepping for his upcoming Tycoon Houston weekend event, which takes place later this month. The rap-mogul has been announcing the stars who will be present. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Fif revealed that his frienemy Floyd Mayweather will be showing up, appearing to announce the end of their issues.
J.I.D, Money Man, Jacquees and More Rep Atlanta on Pandora’s City Vibes Station
Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.
Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again. Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti. "I'm separated from [my wife]...
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
21 Savage Calls for Atlanta to Stop Gun Violence, Says Songs Aren’t Instructions on How to Live Life
21 Savage is calling for Atlanta to stop the gun violence and says that his songs aren't instructions on how to live life. On Monday (Aug. 8), 21 Savage jumped on his Twitter page to deliver an urgent message to the people of Atlanta as it relates to gun violence in the city. "Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!" he tweeted.
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
Lil Pump Appears to Diss Russ for Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health
Lil Pump is not happy about Russ canceling his European tour this past weekend. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Russ announced on his Instagram page that he would be canceling his upcoming European headlining tour due to personal concerns for his mental health. "I have to cancel the European tour," he...
Joe Budden Confronts Adam22, Accuses Him of Trying to Capitalize Off Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death
Joe Budden confronted No Jumper founder Adam22 in a recent podcast episode about reposting content of image consultant Kevin Samuels after his death, and now a discourse on the topic is being had. Today (Aug. 29), Joe Budden posted a nearly 11-and-a-half minute video clip to his YouTube page in...
Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead
Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B. "Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer...
