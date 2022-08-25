Read full article on original website
IGN
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition - 9S Character Trailer
Meet 9S and learn more about the character in this latest trailer for Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. 9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type. Nier: Automata...
IGN
Deal Alert: Save up to 40% Off the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Edition Racing Wheel for PS5 or PC
If you picked up Gran Turismo for the PS5 or Forza Horizon 5 for the PC and are having a blast with a gamepad style controller, then you're in for a real treat when you upgrade to a dedicated racing wheel. The good ones are pretty expensive, but today Dell is offering a $50 instant discount as well as a bonus gift card when you pick up the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Edition racing wheel. This is a higher end racing wheel that uses a brushless motor and belt driven system, but right now it's priced comparably to entry level racing wheels.
IGN
Is PlayStation 5 Too Expensive Now? - Beyond 765
The seemingly impossible has happened! After nearly two years of being on the market, the PlayStation 5 is receiving a price INCREASE in many major regions. While it might seem like a shock to some folks, it seems like nothing is unprecedented in these….unprecedented times! So join IGN’s Matt Kim, Jada Griffin, and Mark Medina as we theorize why this happened at all, and what it could mean for PlayStation’s current console production shortages.
IGN
The Last of Us Graphics Comparison: PS3 vs. PS4 Pro vs. PS5
If you can believe it, The Last of Us originally launched as a PlayStation 3 game all the way back in 2013. It recieved a PS4 remaster around a year later, and that's the version we've been playing ever since. But as it turns out, Naughty Dog wasn't finished with their first forray into the series, and has fully rebuilt the graphics from the ground up in the form of The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5. So take a ride through the last decade and see how The Last of Us' graphics have evolved, and even been remade.
IGN
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
IGN
Call of the Wild: The Angler - Release Trailer
Call of the Wild: The Angler is available now on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store. Take in the scenery in this launch trailer for the open-world fishing game.
IGN
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
IGN
AMD's Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Feature Integrated RDNA 2 Graphics and DDR5 RAM Support
AMD has unveiled its long-awaited Ryzen 7000 series of processors, which will be released on September 27. Initially teased by AMD back in January during the company's CES 2022 keynote. The new chips also have integrated RDNA 2 graphics, the same graphical architecture found in the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, the Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for September 2022 Announced
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 are Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 6. Need for Speed Heat is the...
IGN
61 - Forever Young
This Text Datapoint is found in the North-Eastern part of the Isle of Spires. Here, look for a Fire Clawstrider Site on the inner coast: just West of it through a cathedral is a tent area on top of a building in the sand.
IGN
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review
Samsung effectively runs the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold line of tablet-turned-smartphone behemoths and its Galaxy Z Flip line of pocket-friendly throwbacks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest from the latter camp. Four generations of foldables in, and the Z Flip 4 isn’t doing anything terribly new. So, for a $1,000 phone, let’s get to the bottom of what it actually has to offer.
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 : The first 15 Minutes - PS5
The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 has now arrived! Here you can enjoy the first 15 minutes of the latest remaster on PlayStation 5 in the 4K Fidelity mode. Are you ready to play this masterpiece all over again?
IGN
Rancorcall
The Rancorcall is obtained by tracking down and killing a Teardrop Scarab located in the depths of Stormveil Castle in West Limgrave. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head out the back door that was previously locked and start making your way down into the pit below by jumping between beams and ledges until you reach wooden platforms at the bottom.
IGN
Erdtree Heal
The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
IGN
Black Flame
The Black Flame is obtained by getting the Godskin Prayerbook, found in Stormveil Castle wine cellar behind an Imp-sealed door, and giving it to any incantation teacher in the Lands Between - either Brother Corhyn or Miriel. It can then be purchased for 6,000 Runes.
IGN
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone - The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle Trailer
The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle is available now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the bundle, featuring the Cha-Cha legendary operator skin, the bonesaw legendary weapon blueprint, and Costello's legendary weapon blueprint.
IGN
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
