If you can believe it, The Last of Us originally launched as a PlayStation 3 game all the way back in 2013. It recieved a PS4 remaster around a year later, and that's the version we've been playing ever since. But as it turns out, Naughty Dog wasn't finished with their first forray into the series, and has fully rebuilt the graphics from the ground up in the form of The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5. So take a ride through the last decade and see how The Last of Us' graphics have evolved, and even been remade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO