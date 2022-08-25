Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
fox5dc.com
At least 1 injured after car crashes into Gaithersburg townhouse, sparking flames
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A car crashed into a townhouse Monday afternoon in Gaithersburg, sparking flames inside the property, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Firefighters and police are still on the scene at Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive after being notified of the fire at 2:48 p.m.
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
fox5dc.com
Car crashes into townhouse in Gaithersburg
A car crashed into a townhouse Monday afternoon in Gaithersburg, sparking flames inside the property. FOX 5's Nana Sentuo-Bonsu reports live from the scene with updates from police.
fox5dc.com
Car crashes into townhomes triggering major fire
A Montgomery County man is in the hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into several homes in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the crash with the aftermath.
30 displaced after Rockville apartment fire
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people are without power and around 30 people are now without a home after a fire broke out at a Rockville apartment complex. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters were called to the Grosvenor Park Condominiums on Grosvenor Place at around 12:30 in the afternoon for a reported […]
fox5dc.com
Grant offers thousands of dollars for small businesses in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - It’s the second time Montgomery County is stepping up and helping small business owners who are continuing to feel the impact of the pandemic. The grant that offers up to $10,000, does not apply to all small businesses, including certain food categories such as a restaurant, or a licensed daycare.
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames
The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
fox5dc.com
Infant nearly struck by stray bullet unintentionally fired in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - An infant was almost struck by a bullet Tuesday after police say a man unintentionally discharged his firearm inside his Frederick apartment. The shooting was initially reported as a building explosion, however, when officers from the Frederick City Police Department arrived at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Key Parkway they learned that a gun had discharged.
fox5dc.com
Battle continues over responsibility for fixing Charles County sinkholes
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Sinkholes opening on properties is a continued problem in Charles County, Maryland that’s resulted in tedious battles over who’s responsible for the fix as financial and safety concerns grow. All summer and before that, Walt Merchant in the Swan Point community of Issue, Maryland...
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Adult, Two Minors Displaced After Discarded Smoking Material Leads To La Plata Townhouse Fire
A family of three was displaced from their La Plata home when an accidental fire broke out when smoking materials were haphazardly discarded, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Members of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Patient Court home shortly after 12:15 p.m. on...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
fox5dc.com
Manassas residents protest over noise pollution from Amazon data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Manassas residents say they're angry about the noise pollution coming out of the new Amazon data center with some holding a press conference Monday to urge the county board of supervisors to do something about it. The center is about two minutes...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead in Prince George's Home: Police
Editor's Note: The deceased woman's husband was charged in her death Monday. Go here for the latest updates. Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in an unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County parents say some students forced to sit on floor of overcrowded school bus
ODENTON, Md. - Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Charles Jones, a former police officer whose son took...
