Rockville, MD

fox5dc.com

Car crashes into townhomes triggering major fire

A Montgomery County man is in the hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into several homes in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the crash with the aftermath.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

30 displaced after Rockville apartment fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people are without power and around 30 people are now without a home after a fire broke out at a Rockville apartment complex. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters were called to the Grosvenor Park Condominiums on Grosvenor Place at around 12:30 in the afternoon for a reported […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Infant nearly struck by stray bullet unintentionally fired in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. - An infant was almost struck by a bullet Tuesday after police say a man unintentionally discharged his firearm inside his Frederick apartment. The shooting was initially reported as a building explosion, however, when officers from the Frederick City Police Department arrived at the apartment complex in the 1400 block of Key Parkway they learned that a gun had discharged.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Prince George's Home: Police

Editor's Note: The deceased woman's husband was charged in her death Monday. Go here for the latest updates. Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in an unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

