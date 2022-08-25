Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
counton2.com
SCDOT receives $190M in funding for road projects
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will receive an additional $190 million of federal funding for road projects in the state. The United States Department of Transportation redistributed federal road funds that other states and federal programs were not able to use...
counton2.com
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escaped hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the that a deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he...
counton2.com
GCSO locates missing 14-year-old boy
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that Ard has been found safe. GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday is searching for a Waccamaw High School student they say is missing from his home on Hagley Drive.
counton2.com
Charleston County hosting talks on Greenhouse Gas Inventory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Residents are invited to learn about Charleston County’s greenhouse gas emissions during a meeting with the county Sustainability Coordinator. Charleston County Sustainability Coordinator Arielle Gerstein will present and explain findings from the first Greenhouse Gas Inventory. The report “provides greenhouse gas emissions data for the entire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
counton2.com
SC AG's Office turns over Murdaugh evidence
Murdaugh's attorneys confirm they've received evidence against their client and are reviewing it now. Berkeley Co. officials supply free NARCAN to fight …. Emanuel Nine Memorial in the works could get funding …. 2022 Clear the Shelters shatters record. Lowcountry representative files Reproductive Health …. Law enforcement cracking down on...
counton2.com
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will host a hiring event September 13. The event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office and will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants will be able to meet and interview with the team and take cognitive and...
counton2.com
Berkeley County hosting ‘All Hazards Training’ courses
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Emergency Management Department is hosting a series of classes to train the public on how to respond to all types of hazards. Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is a federal program that “offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport
A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International …. Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston …. 2YH: COVID-19 may increase risk for diabetes, study …. State ordered to turn evidence over to Murdaugh defense...
counton2.com
Tour of South Carolina’s top beaches
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is today in South Carolina. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the top beaches in South Carolina listed by US News. RankTop South Carolina Beaches. #1Kiawah Island.
counton2.com
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
counton2.com
The 10 most competitive high schools in SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s most competitive public high schools, where students earned better grades in classes and scores on standardized tests, are statistically more likely to prepare kids for success in college. However, the best indicator we have to predict the success of a child in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
West Ashley Partnership Project hosting community concert
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Partnership Project will host an event to bring the community together Sunday, September 11. The concert will be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will feature performances by Latin Grammy nominee...
counton2.com
NC gains 30,000+ woman voters since Roe vs. Wade ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Female voter registration is surging across the country, and the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade is singled out as the biggest reason. Still, things are a little different here in North Carolina. Since the ruling in June, thousands of women have registered...
counton2.com
Andrews man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson on Monday announced the sentencing of a repeat offender to 25 years in prison on drug charges. Jabyron Richardson (42) of Andrews was arrested in 2019 when Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) agents went to his home to serve a warrant. They discovered “multiple drugs, including trafficking weight of cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine),” “evidence of manufacturing or ‘cooking’ crack cocaine,” “multiple oxycodone pulls and suboxone sublingual strips without a prescription,” and “a ledger containing information regarding his drug sales and his cell phone which contained text messages arranging drug deals.”
counton2.com
Clear the Shelters: Over 1,000 animals adopted so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are just a few days left of our Clear the Shelters initiative. Throughout the month of August, News 2 has been teaming up with shelters across the Lowcountry to help animals find their forever homes. So far, our total adoption numbers for the month...
counton2.com
“Selfie museum” opening in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An interactive ‘selfie museum’ is opening in Summerville September 2. Selfie Addict Studio (SAS) is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey, and Julie Sprankles. According to the SAS website, the museum “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.”
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
counton2.com
2 Your Health: COVID-19 may increase risk for diabetes, study finds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple studies show people who have contracted COVID-19 may be at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. However, Abhijit Duggal, MD, critical care specialist for Cleveland Clinic said more research still needs to be done to understand why that is. “In scientific terms, what...
Comments / 0