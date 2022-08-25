Read full article on original website
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: August 22-27
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Ty Lott (Sacred Heart Griffin...
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Aug. 29
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Paul’s Header Not Enough Against Irish On The Road
Glenwood’s Brayden Paul placed a perfect header into the back of the net off the foot of Carter Downen in the first half. Peoria Notre Dame beat Glenwood 2-1 on Tuesday evening in non conference action. Thank you to WMBD for the video footage.
Glenwood’s Appenzeller, Springfield’s Baldin Co-Medal; Senators Win As Team
Glenwood’s Cam Appenzeller and Springfield High’s Jake Baldin were co-medalist on Tuesday afternoon at Bunn Golf Course. Springfield would win as a team though with a 146, Glenwood would take second with a 150, and SHG was third with a 151.
