ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Comments / 1

Related
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: August 22-27

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Ty Lott (Sacred Heart Griffin...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Paul’s Header Not Enough Against Irish On The Road

Glenwood’s Brayden Paul placed a perfect header into the back of the net off the foot of Carter Downen in the first half. Peoria Notre Dame beat Glenwood 2-1 on Tuesday evening in non conference action. Thank you to WMBD for the video footage.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy