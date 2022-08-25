Look: DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band DKB is back with new music.

DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7." Screenshot via Brave Entertainment/YouTube

The K-pop stars released the EP Autumn and a music video for the song "24/7" on Thursday.

The "24/7" video shows the members of DKB trapped behind bars as they sing about longing to be with a love interest.

Autumn also features the tracks "Peep My Show," "Autumn," "Bubble" and the "24/7" instrumental.

The EP is DKB's first since Rebel , released in April.

DKB is also known for the singles "Sorry Mama," "Still," "Work Hard," "All In," "Rollercoaster" and "Sober."

The group consists of E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June, and made its debut in 2020.

