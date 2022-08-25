ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Look: DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band DKB is back with new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX2Cz_0hVBi4ZR00
DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7." Screenshot via Brave Entertainment/YouTube

The K-pop stars released the EP Autumn and a music video for the song "24/7" on Thursday.

The "24/7" video shows the members of DKB trapped behind bars as they sing about longing to be with a love interest.

Autumn also features the tracks "Peep My Show," "Autumn," "Bubble" and the "24/7" instrumental.

The EP is DKB's first since Rebel , released in April.

DKB is also known for the singles "Sorry Mama," "Still," "Work Hard," "All In," "Rollercoaster" and "Sober."

The group consists of E-Chan, D1, Teo, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry-June, and made its debut in 2020.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Louis Tomlinson to release new album 'Faith in the Future' on Nov. 11

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Louis Tomlinson said Wednesday that he will release a new album, titled Faith in the Future, on Nov. 11. "I'm so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November," the singer wrote on Twitter. "After living with this album for a while I can't wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make."
MUSIC
UPI News

Bjork releases cover art for upcoming album 'Fossora'

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Björk has released the cover art for her upcoming tenth studio album, Fossora. The native of Reykjavik, Iceland, posted the cover on her Instagram page, which features Björk clad in a teal blue jumpsuit surrounded by abstract imagery. The singer also wrote in...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dkb#South Korean#Rebel#Upi Com
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
UPI News

Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Charlbi Dean, a South African actor known for her roles in Triangle of Sadness and Black Lightning, has died at the age of 32. Dean died in a New York City hospital on Monday following an unspecified illness, according to Deadline. The actor's death was additionally confirmed by Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Bauhaus cancel shows as Peter Murphy enters rehab

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Bauhaus is cancelling shows amid news that vocalist Peter Murphy has entered rehab. The British goth rock band canceled the remainder of their North American concerts for 2022 on Wednesday as Murphy, 65, seeks treatment. "It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in...
MUSIC
UPI News

'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring Ralph Macchio and Yuji Okumoto. The preview shows Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) train with his former rival Chozen Toguchi (Okumoto). Chozen fills in Daniel on Kim Sun-yung, a martial arts master whose "controversial" style Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is now trying to emulate.
TV SERIES
UPI News

COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for its COVID-19 documentary Hell of a Cruise on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 14 on the streaming service. Hell of a Cruise investigates the January 2020 Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined when a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The documentary features new interviews with passengers and footage filmed by passengers on the ship.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
437K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy