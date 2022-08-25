ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1

Blackhawk (0-1) at Highlands (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday, at Golden Rams Stadium, Natrona Heights. Blackhawk got on the board late in Friday’s 22-7 loss to neighboring rival Beaver Falls as quarterback Alex Prichard connected with Sam Stewart for a 22-yard touchdown. … Highlands topped University Prep for the second year in a row as Luke Bombalski was the star in the 34-12 victory. He carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Landan Signorella and Brayden White caught TD passes from Chandler Thimons. Highlands is 1-7 all-time against Blackhawk. The one Golden Rams win came in 2017 at Beaver Falls, 49-12. Highlands lost playoff games to Blackhawk in 1997, 2007 and 2008.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
News Channel 3-12

Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game

Members of the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch during an annual tradition for both schools two days before the "Battle for the Helmet" rivalry game. The post Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy