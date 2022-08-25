Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1
Blackhawk (0-1) at Highlands (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday, at Golden Rams Stadium, Natrona Heights. Blackhawk got on the board late in Friday’s 22-7 loss to neighboring rival Beaver Falls as quarterback Alex Prichard connected with Sam Stewart for a 22-yard touchdown. … Highlands topped University Prep for the second year in a row as Luke Bombalski was the star in the 34-12 victory. He carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Landan Signorella and Brayden White caught TD passes from Chandler Thimons. Highlands is 1-7 all-time against Blackhawk. The one Golden Rams win came in 2017 at Beaver Falls, 49-12. Highlands lost playoff games to Blackhawk in 1997, 2007 and 2008.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: New coach putting stamp on Franklin Regional program
Hired very late in the process, Lukas Petersen is still getting to know his players, implement the basics of his system and make the Franklin Regional boys soccer program his own. He had been with the team for less than a month when the season opened Aug. 26. The No....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With shackles off, expect big goal totals from Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer
One of the first directives Rob Fabean put into place when he took over the Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team last season was his three-goal rule. Once a player scored three times in a game, a hat trick achieved, that player was asked to back off and let someone else go for the net.
Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game
Members of the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch during an annual tradition for both schools two days before the "Battle for the Helmet" rivalry game. The post Righetti, Pioneer Valley football teams meet for lunch two days before ‘Battle for the Helmet’ rivalry game appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Aug. 30, 2022: Seneca Valley surges past Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-1 victory over Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A boys soccer Tuesday night. Ben Randall and Adam Conrad also scored for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0). George Tabor found the net for the Foxes (1-1, 0-1).
