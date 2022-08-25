Blackhawk (0-1) at Highlands (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday, at Golden Rams Stadium, Natrona Heights. Blackhawk got on the board late in Friday’s 22-7 loss to neighboring rival Beaver Falls as quarterback Alex Prichard connected with Sam Stewart for a 22-yard touchdown. … Highlands topped University Prep for the second year in a row as Luke Bombalski was the star in the 34-12 victory. He carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Landan Signorella and Brayden White caught TD passes from Chandler Thimons. Highlands is 1-7 all-time against Blackhawk. The one Golden Rams win came in 2017 at Beaver Falls, 49-12. Highlands lost playoff games to Blackhawk in 1997, 2007 and 2008.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO