Regal Beagle: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Add Envigo Pup To Their Family
Their new pup, Mia, is just one of the 4,000 beagles that were freed from Envigo and taken across the country to adoption shelters.
Envigo was shut down in July, after officials discovered their cruel euthanasia practices and found the facility in inhumane conditions.
The royal family visited the Beagle Freedom Project in California on August 11 to adopt their own rescue, who they call "Momma Mia" since she bred so many other puppies throughout her seven years of life in Envigo, WUSA9 reported.
