Regal Beagle: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Add Envigo Pup To Their Family

By AJ Goldbloom
 6 days ago

One beagle that was saved from Envigo, a former, unethical breeding facility in Virgina, was recently adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to WUSA9.

Their new pup, Mia, is just one of the 4,000 beagles that were freed from Envigo and taken across the country to adoption shelters.

Envigo was shut down in July, after officials discovered their cruel euthanasia practices and found the facility in inhumane conditions.

The royal family visited the Beagle Freedom Project in California on August 11 to adopt their own rescue, who they call "Momma Mia" since  she bred so many other puppies throughout her seven years of life in Envigo, WUSA9 reported.

Click here for the full story from WUSA9.

