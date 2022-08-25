Moose Fire mapped at 96,445 acres

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 96,445 acres and is 38% contained.

Given the success of the strategic firing operation on Tuesday afternoon at the banks of the Salmon River and Panther Creek, crews experienced calmer day on the fire. The firing operation resulted in consumption of ground fuels, aiding the firefighters’ actions of keeping fire from crossing the road Both roads are in good condition, prompting Forest officials to decide last evening to reopen the Salmon River Road Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and keep it open to the public.

Officials would encourage travelers to remain focused and be aware that debris may continue to fall on the road which could lead to possible delays. Anyone traveling the Salmon River Road is encouraged to give themselves some extra time to drive through this area. Some fire activity was seen a few areas yesterday. Upper Trail Creek, Arnette and Upper Beaver Creek all showed an increase in fire behavior although no values were threatened in any of these areas Indirect containment lines between Moose Creek, Jureano Mountain, down to Panther Creek and Leesburg south toward Moccasin are in progress.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9b, 10, 15 are in “READY” status Zones 8, 9a, 14 are in “SET” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Closure Order #04-13-22-507.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t fly.

