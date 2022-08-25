Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek , appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt.

Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around town for people to take home.

“I just had way too many,” he told KRON4. “So I started giving them away to friends and family, and I ran out of friends and family and started giving them away to community.”

Then he added his social media accounts to the plants and started giving clues every day as to where the plants were. It was then that the follows started rolling in, and as the summer ends Ramirez has over 1,400 followers.

“I try to leave one or two plants every day plus a couple wildflower seeds,” Ramirez said. “Hopefully, it’ll get somebody into gardening or it’ll just spruce up somebody’s garden as well.”

Lately, he’s become so popular he has actually been getting plants donated.

Ramirez has a goal of giving away 500 plants and 2,000 wildflower seeds by the end of the year.

“I really honestly thought it was going to be 2-3 people on Reddit who’d appreciate it, and from Reddit we moved to Instagram,” he said.

Ramirez said sometimes other things, such as fair tickets, will be embedded with the plants.

“We put in extra prizes,” Ramirez said. “Recently we just opened up a merch store with hopes of taking some of those funds to buy more plants.”

Ramirez gave away Thursday’s clue live on air. Anyone participating will be looking for rosemary with wildflower seeds and a pothos plant, also called Devil’s ivy.

The location is in Sonoma County, by a mural with monarchs at the Mitote Food Park on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

