Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?
Carbondale man charged in connection to graffiti
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
Police in West Frankfort asks for public's help after at least 9 businesses vandalized
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in West Frankfort are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for damaging at least nine businesses in town. The damage to the Union Funeral Home can be clearly seen when driving up to the building. This is just one of several businesses dealing with this kind of vandalism.
Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings. West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau
Apartment complex fire in Cape Girardeau
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex. The...
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
