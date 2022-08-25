ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Magical storytime for little girl who is blind

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Public Library opened early this week to give a very special little girl a very special moment.

1 ½-year-old Reese, who is blind, received a private and personalized storytime.

The little girl’s blindness comes from a rare genetic bone disease called Malignant Osteopetrosis .

After a stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, and 45 days in the hospital, organizers said Reese was thriving, smiling and ready to enjoy her VIP experience at the library .

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLpS1_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP8Wu_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQ3cn_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ce7bJ_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvTBY_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QopDV_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35H6Ty_0hVBfclV00
    Courtesy: Special Wish Foundation

The magical moment was made complete with her own Disney’s Encanto photo frame, Braille books for Reese to feel, and a pretend picnic.

Reese was also gifted a hat from the library.

The outing was organized through the Special Wish Foundation and their Sparkles of Joy program which helps create exciting and safe experiences for immune-compromised children.

