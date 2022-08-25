ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

A failed traffic stop leads to chase, stolen cars and finally an arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that included two stolen cars, injuries and finally an arrest. On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, the New York State Police tried to pull over a driver on the Thruway by I-81. Police said the driver of the car, Kahari Thomas, 40, refused to stop and a chase began as Thomas drove erratically into the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below

On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

5 juveniles under 11 years old charged in Sculpture Space vandalism

UTICA, N.Y. – Five kids ages 8 to 11 have been charged after Sculpture Space in Utica was ransacked over the weekend. The vandals destroyed furniture, artwork and several other items inside the facility. Utica police say they also stole several hundred dollars, antique bicycles and other property. Police...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader

(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
SOLVAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Police investigating deadly crash

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child

A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an “order of protection in place protecting the child,” the report states.
CORTLAND, NY

