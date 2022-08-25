Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
cnycentral.com
A failed traffic stop leads to chase, stolen cars and finally an arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase that included two stolen cars, injuries and finally an arrest. On Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, the New York State Police tried to pull over a driver on the Thruway by I-81. Police said the driver of the car, Kahari Thomas, 40, refused to stop and a chase began as Thomas drove erratically into the City of Syracuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ithaca.com
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
cnycentral.com
Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
Man, teen charged after loaded gun found during Liverpool traffic stop, deputies say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A man and a teen were charged Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in a car during a traffic stop in Liverpool, deputies said. Police responded to Onondaga Lake Parkway for a suspicious car complaint at about 2:35 a.m., when they saw a 2009 Cadillac quickly drive off, according to a news release by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse murder prosecution ends with 1 in prison, actual killer still on the loose
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man had no comment Monday as he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2019 murder of a 34-year-old woman on the city’s South Side. Dennis Rice, 23, was the only one collared in the Feb. 18, 2019 shooting...
WKTV
5 juveniles under 11 years old charged in Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. – Five kids ages 8 to 11 have been charged after Sculpture Space in Utica was ransacked over the weekend. The vandals destroyed furniture, artwork and several other items inside the facility. Utica police say they also stole several hundred dollars, antique bicycles and other property. Police...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader
(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse fire crews respond to mayday call during house fire, firefighter is safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A scary moment at a house fire on Park Street in Syracuse Wednesday as firefighters had to respond to a mayday call for an unaccounted for firefighter. The fire started just before 4:30 PM on Park Street and was called in as a bedroom fire. Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Pagano says conditions were okay when firefighters first arrived, but quickly deteriorated, forcing them to leave the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Oneida Police investigating deadly crash
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
localsyr.com
Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
Cortland County crash leads to DWI arrest
A German, New York man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday night.
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child
A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an “order of protection in place protecting the child,” the report states.
cnycentral.com
Part of E. Brighton Ave. in Syracuse to close Tuesday for ongoing bridge reconstruction
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse will close East Brighton Avenue to all traffic from Ainsley Drive to East Glen Avenue on Tuesday, August 30 from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. The road closure is required to facilitate the removal of existing bridge beams as part of...
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
Comments / 0