FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO