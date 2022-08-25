Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft
Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night. Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
WAND TV
Man shot in the arm in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the arm in Decatur. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Webster around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers think the shots may have been fired from someone in a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck in the...
foxillinois.com
Schools on soft lockdown after man with rifle seen in area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two District 186 schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning. Graham Elementary and Springfield High School will be on soft lockdown for the remainder of the day due to police presence in the area. Springfield Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. to...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
Police Chief: Juana Arellano investigation still open
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After saying last week that the investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano was closed, Clinton’s Police Chief is now backtracking on that statement. Chief Ben Lowers said on Monday that he may have misrepresented the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday. In that post, Lowers said the investigation revealed […]
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. On 08/28/2022 at 11:32 AM Tammy L. Lewis of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CR 700 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. TRAFFIC CITATIONS:. On 08/22/2022 at 06:14...
wlds.com
Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
wlds.com
Harris Sentenced to Two Life Terms in Cass Double Murder
A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison in Cass County court this afternoon. 72-year-old Robert D. Harris was in court today for sentencing after a Cass County jury found him guilty in May of murdering 68-year-old Kathleen Wzientek and 64-year-old Brenda Crum. Harris entered Wzientek’s home early in...
foxillinois.com
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
wlds.com
Defense Says They Were Missing Thumb Drive of Evidence in Wilson Murder Case
The defense attorney for a man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court for a 2021 shooting is asked where evidence had gone in his client’s case on Friday. 37 year old Joshua E. Wilson was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in February 2021 in the shooting death of 26 year old Malcom V. Fitts of Chicago. Fitts, who is originally from Jacksonville, died from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard on the morning of February 28, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday
An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man severely burned after circuit breaker explodes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was left with burn on 90% of his body after an explosion Friday evening, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Peoria County deputies responded to an incident at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3005 W. Main Street in Edelstein. Upon arrival, a woman explained to responders that her husband had been burned while working on their house.
wlds.com
Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges
A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison. 58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.
