The Annual Labor Day Picnic at Immaculate Conception Parish (606 Kansas Ave., Montrose) will be held on Monday, September 5. They will offer family-style dine-in meal in the school basement, along with an outdoor dining and carry out tent. Come join them for a tasty fried chicken dinner served from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, green beans, slaw, bread & butter pickles, homemade pie and drink. All this is only $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Children under 5 eat free. The huge country store is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There will also be cakewalk, dunk tank and bingo open at 11:00 a.m. Corn hole starts at 10:30. A homemade pie auction will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the cash and quilt raffles.

MONTROSE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO