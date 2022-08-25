Read full article on original website
The Annual Labor Day Picnic at Immaculate Conception Parish (606 Kansas Ave., Montrose) will be held on Monday, September 5. They will offer family-style dine-in meal in the school basement, along with an outdoor dining and carry out tent. Come join them for a tasty fried chicken dinner served from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, green beans, slaw, bread & butter pickles, homemade pie and drink. All this is only $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Children under 5 eat free. The huge country store is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There will also be cakewalk, dunk tank and bingo open at 11:00 a.m. Corn hole starts at 10:30. A homemade pie auction will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the cash and quilt raffles.
Fun Time Farms
Fun Time Farms will be opening on September 23rd for the 2022 season. Fun Time Farms has a haunted corn maze, Zombie Shootout with live Zombies, outdoor games, and a firepit. Fun Time Farms is a Family event for the Halloween season. Fun Time Farms is open Fridays, 5pm to...
Lowry City: Fun Time Farms Open September 23rd
Lowry City is the main attraction for fall family-oriented attractions during the Halloween season. The Fun Time Farms Corn Maze is the brainstorm of Kalberloh, family. Jim Kalberloh is just one of 11 family member partners involved in the creation of this ten-acre corn maze located in Lowry City. Fun...
Annual Sugar Mound Festival Vendors Needed
Vendors are needed for the 52nd Annual Sugar Mound Festival in Mound City Kansas. If you would like to be a vendor visit www.sugarmountartscrafts.com and click on the vendor contract for prices and availability. The 52nd Annual Sugar Mound Festival will be on Saturday, October 10th, and Sunday, October 11th...
Custom Made Letter Jackets for all area schools
Custom made Letter Jackets for local schools available at Custom. Creations in Butler. Order now for fall or Christmas delivery. After hour fittings available. Custom Creation is known for their. screen pressing and embroidery but it’s that time of year for high. school students to get their letter jacket...
Butler Youth Center Re-Opens after two years. They need Personal Hygiene donations for the children.
The Butler Youth Center will re-open on September 13th after being closed for the past two years. The center is under the direction of Kelly Rugg Stark and volunteers. The Butler Youth Center will be located inside the Butler High School Alternative Building. The Youth Center will open on September...
Southside Lumber Hiring in Butler
Southside Lumber is currently hiring. They are taking applications for general laborers at the saw mill. Pay is based on experience with competitive wages and benefits. You must apply in person at Southside Lumber, 805 Rice Road in Butler. Applications can be picked up during normal business hours 8-5 pm Monday thru Friday. If you are looking for a stable job with a local, established company, then apply at Southside Lumber 805 Rice Road in Butler.
Judith Medcalf 76, of La Cygne
Judith Medcalf 76, of La Cygne, Kansas passed away August 24, 2022 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, Missouri. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Rose Oates, age 62 of Adrian
A Celebration of life for Cynthia Rose Oates of Adrian, Missouri will be held at a later date. Arrangements under direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation, K.C. Pet Project or Adrain United Methodist Church. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Cynthia Rose Oates,...
Vernie Beatrice “Bea” Hunt, age 96 of Butler
Graveside services for Bea Hunt of Butler, Missouri will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri under direction of Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Contributions to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Vernie Beatrice “Bea” Hunt, age 96...
Verbal Threats made at Osceola School
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 0745 hours, the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office was advised by Osceola School of a verbal threat. Deputies were on-site at the time of notification and remained on site throughout the course of the day. At 0833 hours an eighteen year old suspect was in custody for the verbal threats. The suspect, who was not a student, was questioned and arrested on a 24 hour hold.
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
