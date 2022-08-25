Week 0 Game of the Week: Sand Springs tops Sapulpa 35-21

Friday Night Live kicked off the 2022-23 high school football season in Sapulpa as the Chieftans hosted Sand Springs in the latest installment of the Highway 97 Rivalry.

The longtime rivalry entered Friday night knotted up at 45 wins each — but the Sandites topped Sapulpa 35-21.

Friday Night Live Week 0: Sand Springs at Sapulpa

Friday night's game featured 2 News Oklahoma's first Friday Night Live tailgate of the season before the game. Supporters showed out for their teams ahead of the season-opener.

2 News Oklahoma A look around our first Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 football season at Sapulpa High School as the Chieftans host Sand Springs. Aug. 26, 2022.

Did you miss the show? Rewatch the full broadcast highlighting both the game and the city here.

