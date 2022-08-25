Human remains found near Xavier University's campus

Human remains were found just outside of Xavier University's campus in Avondale, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

According to the coroner's office, the remains were found Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Dana Avenue. The remains were found by a group that helps police find missing people.

After getting a call from the family of a person missing since early August, EquuSearch Midwest went to work immediately. They went to where the person was last seen, leaving a friend's apartment along Dana Avenue.

"We use the drone to fly over," said David Rader with EquuSearch Midwest. "We hate to find the bodies, but you want to give closure to the family."

Rader said they sent people Wednesday to check on what the drone saw, and discovered remains.

"It's still an ongoing investigation," Rader said. "I do know from the family that they were notified."

The person's name has not been officially released.

Residents said they hope cameras in the area can bring some answers.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM