ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage

By Amelia Fabiano
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmIz3_0hVBcMjM00

Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, the Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.

Typically, the department takes applications every two years or so, but recently the process has been taken place annually.

"You have to be a people person, you have to be a community person, you have to be a customer service type of person," said Phoenix Fire Department Recruitment Captain Joseph Huggins. "That's what we're looking for and this job is go, go, go."

There is a $7,500 cash signing bonus incentive this application period for people who are also certified paramedics.

The application period closes Monday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m.

If you're interested in learning more about the career, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix

08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
12news.com

Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy