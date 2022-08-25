Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage

Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, the Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.

Typically, the department takes applications every two years or so, but recently the process has been taken place annually.

"You have to be a people person, you have to be a community person, you have to be a customer service type of person," said Phoenix Fire Department Recruitment Captain Joseph Huggins. "That's what we're looking for and this job is go, go, go."

There is a $7,500 cash signing bonus incentive this application period for people who are also certified paramedics.

The application period closes Monday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m.

