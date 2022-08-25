Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga
AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga. The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas
Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Shuniya Yoga Collective
Looking to relax and reconnect on Labor Day? Let a free day of yoga be your ultimate work break. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the studios where you can roll out your mat.
fox7austin.com
Austin Museum Day offers free admission to over 30 local museums
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Museum Day (AMD) is right around corner!. AMD is an annual community event that offers free admission to all participating museums, along with free activities and contests. This year's day-long event will take place Sunday, Sept. 18. Over 30 different museums are participating in AMD, including...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
fox7austin.com
Dell Diamond hosting 'Monarch' night
The Round Rock Express take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers and it'll be more than just dollar hot dog night. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at some of the fun happening on a night when fans will also get to celebrate the new FOX musical drama "Monarch".
nomadlawyer.org
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Drivers frustrated with ‘roller coaster’ Travis County road
Drivers describe a stretch of Blake Manor Road in Travis County, Texas as dangerous and harmful.
fox7austin.com
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
North I-35 in Georgetown reopens after semi-truck crash
All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown reopened Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash near the Westinghouse Road overpass.
fox7austin.com
Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Saturday night’s downpour in Williamson County was still causing headaches Monday night, as Brushy Creek continues to overflow its banks. "We're in a drought. We haven't seen rain in quite a long time. And all of a sudden we have an abundance of it," said Cpl. David Amidon of the Cedar Park Police Department.
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
fox7austin.com
Travelers flying out of AUS for Labor Day Weekend should plan ahead, arrive early
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) expects busy travel days for flying passengers this Labor Day Weekend. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, the airport expects an increase in passengers and says travelers should plan ahead, arrive early, and expect a busy airport in the coming days.
KTSA
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
