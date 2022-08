(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing to upgrade the gas main on New Brooklyn-Erial Road in Gloucester Township through Friday. To facilitate the work, there will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road from Berlin Cross Keys Road to Jarvis Road from 7:00am and 6:00pm daily until September 2. The exact timeline may be impacted by weather and other factors.

