Clovis, NM

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann.

Martin Caballero

When police arrived, they found Joann in a small residence, separate from the main house, with no signs of life. In the main home, police located Martin, who was found in the bathroom. He was detained and taken to the Clovis Police Department.

Along with the open count of murder, Martin is also charged with tampering with evidence. He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center

