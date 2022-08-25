Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno coffee shop with Latin American roots to open 2nd location
Mi Cafesito opened inside the Manchester Mall this year and already, the owners are getting ready to open their second location in Easton.
Fresno's 'Made For Them' used human trafficking survivors' services without pay or support: Audit
An external audit of 'Made For Them' has found that the Fresno nonprofit sensationalized sex trafficking and used the services of survivors without paying them.
Some Hanford residents will receive utility bills late, city says
The City of Hanford says system issues are delaying all utility bills for the service month of August. The city says the payment due dates will be extended to 15 days from the postage date of the bill.
GV Wire
Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project
Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
GV Wire
Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday
Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
Fresno's cooling centers might start opening on every triple-digit heat day
A resolution set to go before the Fresno City Council this week calls for cooling centers to be open longer and more often.
sjvsun.com
“Overheated” housing market forces major U.S. landlord to halt buying in Valley city
One of America’s largest corporate landlords is halting home purchases in 38 cities across the country, including one in the San Joaquin Valley. Home Partners of America, owned by investment firm Blackstone Inc., acts as a single-family landlord that purchases homes for cash and then rents them out to customers with the option to purchase at any point.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Merced
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Merced, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GV Wire
Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
City of Lindsay offering rebates, incentives to encourage water conservation
The City of Lindsay is encouraging residents to save water by helping pay for utilities, replacing grass with artificial turf, giving out free showerheads, and upgrading toilets.
1 month after massive fire, owner of Riley's Brewing in Madera County working to rebuild
Through the tragedy, Riley's gained many supporters. Friends in the brewing community are helping it get back on its feet.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
AdWeek
Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
GV Wire
Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri
Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
GV Wire
Delayed for 13 Years, Downtown Project Likely to Get Another Extension
A downtown Fresno project 13 years in the making that was supposed to open in 2019 may receive another extension. Originally known as the South Stadium project on Fulton Street, between Inyo and Kern— south of Chukchansi Park, home of the minor league Fresno Grizzlies — developers Noyan Frazier Capital, L.P. have planned a multi-story, mixed-use project on 5.32 acres.
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
