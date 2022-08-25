Several dozen participants hold signs of protest at the Women’s Equality Day rally held Aug. 26 in Canton. The rally began at Planned Parenthood, protesting the recent Supreme Court’s decision taking away the right of women to make their own choices about abortion. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood, and the Poor Peoples Campaign: North Country Committee. Other sponsors included the Faith and Action Committee of the Canton Unitarian Church, Emanuel Church of Christ in Massena, St. Lawrence County chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the New York State Council of Churches. Photo submitted by Jane Spencer.

1 DAY AGO