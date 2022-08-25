Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
New backpacks in Massena
Massena High School Principal Alan Oliver gives a new backpack to Knight Congdon during Massena’s Ready 4 School event held Aug. 22. Hundreds of students who attended were able to receive free school supplies, hygiene products, COVID test kits and vaccines, clothing and haircuts. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
northcountrynow.com
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
northcountrynow.com
New Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam
Construction of the new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Market and Grove Streets in Potsdam is well underway. The new Stewart’s will be 3,900 square-foot in size with gas pumps. Construction of a new Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street is complete. NCNow photo by Paul Mitchell.
northcountrynow.com
Women's Equality Rally participants
Several dozen participants hold signs of protest at the Women’s Equality Day rally held Aug. 26 in Canton. The rally began at Planned Parenthood, protesting the recent Supreme Court’s decision taking away the right of women to make their own choices about abortion. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood, and the Poor Peoples Campaign: North Country Committee. Other sponsors included the Faith and Action Committee of the Canton Unitarian Church, Emanuel Church of Christ in Massena, St. Lawrence County chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the New York State Council of Churches. Photo submitted by Jane Spencer.
northcountrynow.com
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Northern NY Firemen's Convention in Morristown
The Northern NY Firemen's Convention was held at Morristown Fire Department on Saturday. Above, from left, William Newcombe, Roger Newcombe and Jeff Hammond of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire & Rescue; along with Donna Elizabeth Lane and Evan Sovie. Submitted by Mary Hammond.
northcountrynow.com
High school football season nears
Canton Central School varsity football players Elias Snyder, left, and Charlie Todd work on skills during a recent Saturday morning practice prior to the start of the school year. The Bears open the 2022 season with a non-league game on Saturday at Saranac Central. NCNow photo.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
wwnytv.com
Court documents: O’burg mayor lied
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
wwnytv.com
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city manager will review a court case in which the judge tossed out evidence seized by Ogdensburg police last year, including a shotgun with a grenade launcher. In particular, the judge called into question the sworn testimony of now-police chief Mark Kearns, who denied...
informnny.com
Hammond fatal crash suspect arrested on tampering with evidence charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Hammond on August 29. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on SH 12 in the Town of Hammond on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
americanmilitarynews.com
NY man charged with stealing more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
After a yearslong investigation by state and federal agencies, a Carthage man has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 in brass bullet casings from Fort Drum. Terence M. Williams, 60, was charged by state police Aug. 9 with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The investigation into Mr....
americanmilitarynews.com
Country stars to play free ‘Salute to the Troops’ concert at Fort Drum
Two country stars are coming to Northern New York this week for a free concert to honor the military at Fort Drum. Justin Moore and special guest Lauren Alaina will perform at the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-long Mountainfest event that features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and drinks, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute To The Nation Ceremony and a fireworks display. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick off with the car show and family activities, followed by a 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration at 2:30 p.m.; the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
DE PEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Catherine Bennett has been a produce farmer most of her life. But on her farm, you’ll find much more than your typical taters. “Milkweed Tussock Tubers is a small-scale regenerative root crop operation for seed and eating,” Bennett said. “We currently grow 23 varieties of potatoes, many of them unique to the north country or unique in general.”
wwnytv.com
Police ask for help finding missing teen
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage teen has gone missing after a disagreement at home. Carthage police say 15-year-old Victoria Wood was upset when she left her home. She was last seen at the Carthage Free Library around noon on Monday. She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
wwnytv.com
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
