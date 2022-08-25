NFL fans all say same thing as Miami Dolphins forced to cancel practice after vomiting bug ravages camp

MIAMI DOLPHIN'S pre-season prep is in disarray after camp was suspended due to a nasty stomach bug.

The Florida-based team were due to continue joint workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Dolphins and Eagles were due to complete joint drills on Thursday Credit: AP

But the Dolphins had to cancel after a large amount of players got sick Credit: AP

But they were forced to cancel the drills with a bunch of players going down with severe vomiting.

Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that the organization had initially suspected food poisoning as more stars began to fell ill.

But according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team checked what everyone's been eating and couldn't find the culprit.

Due to the severe nature of the symptoms, the Dolphins sent everyone home on Thursday.

As of August 25, their pre-season clash against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium is still due to take place on Saturday.

It is not currently known how many players are affected, but McDaniel has said it is less than half of the entire team.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with the start of the regular NFL season just two weeks away.

But many took the news in good humor - and used the incident to big up Tua Tagovailoa's form in pre-season.

One wrote: "Eagles poisoned them after getting cooked by Tua."

While another added: "They saw how Tua was playing yesterday."

And a third joked: "Hope the Eagles have been packing their lunches."

Reports suggest that Tua, heading into his third year in the league, looks in solid shape ahead of the regular season.

During Wednesday's workouts, he went was 14-for-20 for 155 yards as he looks to improve his ball security after throwing ten INT's last year.

And Tua seems excited for the new campaign, which will see Miami's new-look offense look to flourish with Tyreek Hill as a focal point.

Tagovailoa said: "The offense is different. The confidence that the guys have coming out to practice is different.

"The confidence that the guys have coming into the building is different.

"The way we do things around the building is different. Just everything.

"I can’t necessarily point to one thing and I think that’s what’s going to help make us a better team is us spending more time with each other, not just in the building, but outside the building.

"And we’ll see where this thing goes for us.”