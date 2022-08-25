ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NFL fans all say same thing as Miami Dolphins forced to cancel practice after vomiting bug ravages camp

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29edih_0hVBYD8n00

MIAMI DOLPHIN'S pre-season prep is in disarray after camp was suspended due to a nasty stomach bug.

The Florida-based team were due to continue joint workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItYu8_0hVBYD8n00
The Dolphins and Eagles were due to complete joint drills on Thursday Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e22V_0hVBYD8n00
But the Dolphins had to cancel after a large amount of players got sick Credit: AP

But they were forced to cancel the drills with a bunch of players going down with severe vomiting.

Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that the organization had initially suspected food poisoning as more stars began to fell ill.

But according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team checked what everyone's been eating and couldn't find the culprit.

Due to the severe nature of the symptoms, the Dolphins sent everyone home on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqvLO_0hVBYD8n00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw4as_0hVBYD8n00

As of August 25, their pre-season clash against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium is still due to take place on Saturday.

It is not currently known how many players are affected, but McDaniel has said it is less than half of the entire team.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with the start of the regular NFL season just two weeks away.

But many took the news in good humor - and used the incident to big up Tua Tagovailoa's form in pre-season.

One wrote: "Eagles poisoned them after getting cooked by Tua."

While another added: "They saw how Tua was playing yesterday."

And a third joked: "Hope the Eagles have been packing their lunches."

Reports suggest that Tua, heading into his third year in the league, looks in solid shape ahead of the regular season.

During Wednesday's workouts, he went was 14-for-20 for 155 yards as he looks to improve his ball security after throwing ten INT's last year.

And Tua seems excited for the new campaign, which will see Miami's new-look offense look to flourish with Tyreek Hill as a focal point.

Tagovailoa said: "The offense is different. The confidence that the guys have coming out to practice is different.

"The confidence that the guys have coming into the building is different.

"The way we do things around the building is different. Just everything.

"I can’t necessarily point to one thing and I think that’s what’s going to help make us a better team is us spending more time with each other, not just in the building, but outside the building.

"And we’ll see where this thing goes for us.”

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring

Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vomiting#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Network#Tua Tagovailoa
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens adding notable running back

The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jim Nantz Reveals His 'Sleeper' Team For NFL Season

With Week 1 almost here, Jim Nantz of CBS Sports has officially named his "sleeper team" for this season. Nantz, the top play-by-play announcer for CBS, revealed that he really likes the Los Angeles Chargers heading into this fall. The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a Super Bowl...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
The Spun

Mason Crosby Could Miss 4 Games: NFL World Reacts

The Packers could be without kicker Mason Crosby for the first several games of the season. Crosby, a longtime NFL kicker, isn't coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list. If he's not taken off the list by tomorrow afternoon, he'll miss the first four games of the year. "Matt...
GREEN BAY, WI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
706K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy