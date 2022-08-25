Read full article on original website
The best video games of August 2022: Cult of the Lamb, Immortality, and more
After a somewhat light (but still fantastic) summer for video games, more notable releases started to come out in August 2022. Unfortunately, none of them were heavy hitters as games like Saints Row, Madden NFL 23, and Soul Hackers 2 were critical disappointments. Despite that, there were still some great games that came out this month if you knew where to look.
Two Sam & Max games are getting a PlayStation remaster
Skunkape Games, a small indie team comprised of some members of Telltale Games, has announced that the remastered versions of Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will be released on the PlayStation on September 29. Both games were originally released in 2006...
PS Plus bolsters its lineup with Deathloop, Sly Cooper, and more
Sony has revealed its PlayStation Plus offerings for September, and it’s looking to be quite a haul for subscribers, with substantial new additions across every tier of the service. Revealed via the PlayStation Blog, the company has shared that next month will see huge hitters like Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Need for Speed Heat join the catalog – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Why Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power can’t be a Game of Thrones rip-off
Even before Game of Thrones went off the air, there was rampant and wild speculation about which show might emerge that could replace it. Game of Thrones was, according to some, the end of an era where TV fans would all watch the same show and then spend the following week discussing the latest episode and speculating about what was to come. Recently, House of the Dragon has attempted to prove that Game of Thrones can be an heir to itself, but another show that has also entered the fray hopes to become something of a phenomenon.
This excellent sci-fi RPG shows how kids absorb the politics around them
When I was a kid, I wasn’t exactly tuned into politics. I wrote it all off as boring adult stuff, focusing my attention on important things like games and edgy humor. What I didn’t realize at the time is how much the tense political climate happening in the late 1990s and 2000s was quietly shaping me. I may have been too young to full understand the War on Terror when it began, but many of my views would end up shaping around it. I formed an anti-war stance and a distrust of authority thanks to then president George W. Bush. Had I simply spent my teen years buying into American nationalism, there’s a chance my views could have looked very different today.
How to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Are you ready to enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter in this all-new experience set decades before our scruffy-haired hero was born? The mega-popular franchise of novels has cultivated generations of fans across the books and films but hasn’t had quite as much success in its video game adaptations. Most games were made in conjunction with the film franchise, forcing the development time to be constrained and the plots to follow the books or movies as much as possible. With Hogwarts Legacy, though, none of those constraints apply.
Apple Arcade is getting Shovel Knight Dig and a Tom Hanks trivia game
Apple has announced that Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Apple Arcade next month. The service is getting another curious title in September too: a trivia game made by Tom Hanks. Shovel Knight Dig is a puzzle game in the same vein as last year’s excellent...
Is Saints Row cross-platform?
We’ve come to the awkward point in the gaming industry where most games of a certain size include some form of cross-play, cross-progression, or both — but not all. High budget, multiplayer focused games, and especially free-to-play titles, are almost expected to have all these features now, but there is still some slack when it comes to indies and mid-sized titles. With a game like Saints Row, which is somewhere between a middle and high budget game that is still coming to all consoles and PC, it could easily go either way with how this game would handle its online component.
PlayStation and Xbox are betting big on mobile, and for good reason
Sony surprised PlayStation fans August 29 when it acquired Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. As part of this announcement, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst unveiled the company’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that “will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.” The news comes in the wake of the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition’s launch and Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition that will also bring Candy Crush developer King and Blizzard mobile games into Xbox Game Studios. It’s clear that the big console players are investing more than ever in mobile.
Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year
Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”. Rocksmith+ was initially...
