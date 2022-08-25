ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Parts of Carlsbad Caverns remain closed, flooding repairs pending

By Brenda Medina
 6 days ago

CARLSBAD, NM ( KTSM )- The recent rain and flooding in the area caused extensive damage in some areas at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

A park spokesperson said assessments and repairs are pending for the park’s wilderness areas and backcountry trails. The heavy downpour caused flooding which led to trail erosion.

The Walnut Canyon Desert Dr. also suffered extensive damage. Some of the areas closed include Old Guano, Slaughter Canyon, Yucca Canyon, Guadalupe Ridge, Rattlesnake Canyon, Juniper Ridge, Double Canyon, and Ussery.

No set timeline on when these areas will reopen. However, park officials said Carlsbad Cavern, which requires a reservation, the main park road, visitor center, overlook trails, and Rattlesnake Springs remain open.

Anyone interested in visiting the Caverns can call 877-444-6777 or make a reservation through recreation.gov .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v95Z_0hVBWOLi00
    Flooding caused major damage to the Walnut Canyon Desert Drive. Credit: NPS / Oscar Tavarez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSmJY_0hVBWOLi00
    Carlsbad Caverns maintenance employee Nash Armendarez stands in what used to be a section of the Walnut Canyon Desert Drive. Credit: NPS / Oscar Tavarez
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBu1A_0hVBWOLi00
    Walnut Canyon Desert Dr.

