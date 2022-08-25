ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Garrett Acker leads 2022 United Way of Concho Valley Campaign

By Ashtin Wade
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The United Way of Concho Valley announced Garret Acker, from The Bank and Trust, to lead the 2022 United Way of Concho Valley Campaign.

Acker is a Compliance Officer for The Bank of Trust who oversaw all aspects of regulatory compliance within the bank. Acker has 14 years of banking experience, beginning when he went to Angelo State for his bachelor’s degree.

Acker has also been involved with the United Way of Concho Valley for over 10 years and is on his sixth year serving on the Board of Directors.

“It’s a great privilege to serve as the 2022-2023 Campaign Chair for the United Way of the Concho Valley. I’ve seen firsthand the impact that the United Way of the Concho Valley has on our community in helping individuals and families attain resources for sustainable lives,” shared Acker. “I’m looking forward to contributing to this tremendous organization and working alongside many dedicated volunteers and generous supporters throughout our community.”

The United Way of the Concho Valley hosted its campaign kick-off on August 25th. Erin Gruwell, the author of Freedom Writers Dairy and Dear Freedom Writers, was the keynote speaker.

“Our goal is for people to leave our luncheon feeling engaged and inspired to do something good for our community,” said the President and CEO of United Way of the Concho Valley United Way Ashley Ammons. “United Ways believes in the power of collective collaborative impact, and we believe that Erin’s story is a great testimony to that.”

Last year the community raised over $1,069,118 for the Concho Valley. United Way funds 17 programs within 15 local agencies. Funding Community Partners can be seen on the United Way of the Concho Valley website.

