Ellsworth, WI

Rusty
6d ago

Probably died from runoff from dumping liquid manure nearby!!...why can't our state declare this foulness a biohazard??

1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
Bring Me The News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
1520 The Ticket

UPDATE: Missing Minnesota Infant Found Safe

UPDATE (8/31/22): There was a happy ending early Wednesday morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The baby and his non-custodial mother have been found in Wisconsin. Original Story:. Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide missing person alert for...
milwaukeemag.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin

Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Q985

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
