Rusty
6d ago
Probably died from runoff from dumping liquid manure nearby!!...why can't our state declare this foulness a biohazard??
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visitJoe MertensMinnesota State
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash
Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota Infant Found Safe
UPDATE (8/31/22): There was a happy ending early Wednesday morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The baby and his non-custodial mother have been found in Wisconsin. Original Story:. Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide missing person alert for...
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
Will closure at large Midwest oil refinery impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The closure of a BP refinery in Whiting, Ind. hasn’t impacted gas prices in Northeast Wisconsin, at least not yet. According to AAA which tracks gas prices around the country, the statewide average for gas in Wisconsin was the same on Monday as it was on Sunday and it’s actually […]
seehafernews.com
DATCP: Lottery Scams are “Circulating in Great Volume” in Wisconsin
Many people are still imagining what they would do with the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in Illinois, especially as it remains unclaimed. It’s that thought that is getting some people in trouble, as scammers are taking advantage. Michelle Reinen from the DATCP told Jim yesterday...
