ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Lynn triple-murder suicide victims identified

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sI7yB_0hVBUmGc00

Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide 01:46

LYNN – Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett released the identifications of the Lynn woman and three family members who died in a triple-murder suicide.

Investigators said 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamed Sharifi and her brother-in-law, 34-year-old Sanjar Halin at a home on Rockaway Street.

Kahosay then allegedly killed her brother-in-law's father Abdul Halin, 46, in his car outside a home on Laighton Street.

Blodgett said Kahosay then died by suicide outside Stop & Shop on Washington Street.

Members of the Sharifi family said in a statement posted on their mailbox after the deaths that mental health and abuse were to blame.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or for more resources visit their website. For more mental health resources, click here .

Comments / 6

jean keough
6d ago

this poor women im sure she was abused which led to mental health revenge on the men subjects in her life rest in peace...

Reply(2)
3
Related
hyannisnews.com

ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!

Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

No bail for robbery suspect accused of stabbing, biting Good Samaritan

MALDEN – A man accused of stealing a woman's purse and attacking a delivery driver who tried to stop him appeared in court on Tuesday, but hid his face.Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody followed the woman Monday afternoon as she left a Citizens Bank ATM in Malden. The woman told police she heard footsteps behind her, and a masked man dressed in all black grabbed her purse.Ryan Dos Santos was delivering groceries at a nearby apartment building. He said he heard the victim screaming for help, and tackled Seay. Dos Santos was injured during an ensuing struggle, which...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Corrections officer hospitalized after inmate attacks him

SHIRLEY - A corrections officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after an inmate at MCI-Shirley attacked him Wednesday afternoon.The inmate and the officer were in the gym when the inmate assaulted the officer with a metal object and knocked him unconscious.The inmate is in isolation and the attack is under investigation."This incident comes as no surprise, considering the get soft on crime mentality that has percolated throughout the state on almost every level. This incident warrants a full investigation, and the individual involved in this brutal attack must be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law," The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said in a statement.
SHIRLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of attacking Malden delivery driver held without bail

MALDEN – A man accused of stealing a woman's purse and attacking a delivery driver who tried to stop him appeared in court on Tuesday, but hid his face.Prosecutors said 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody followed the woman Monday as she left the Citizens Bank ATM. The woman told police she heard footsteps behind her, and a masked man dressed in all black grabbed her purse.Ryan Dos Santos was delivering groceries at a nearby apartment building. He said he heard the victim screaming for help, and tackled Seay. Dos Santos was injured during an ensuing struggle, which was captured on...
MALDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Stop Shop
CBS Boston

Delivery driver stabbed, bitten trying to stop robbery suspect in Malden

MALDEN -- A good Samaritan who was trying to stop a man from stealing a purse was stabbed and bitten by the suspect, police said. It happened in Malden on Monday afternoon.As he showed us the stab wound to his leg and the bites on his arm, Ryan Dos Santos did not want to show his face as he admitted what he did was a bit crazy. "I saw the opportunity, tackled him," Dos Santos said. "Who's going to run at a guy with a knife threatening to stab you? Not everyone." A neighborhood teen recorded video even before police...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Dog found abandoned with second-degree burns in Norwood is recovering

NORWOOD - A dog found burned and abandoned in Norwood is on the mend.Police are trying to find the person responsible for the second-degree burns on Annie's body. Investigators believe someone poured hot water on her.Police have pulled surveillance video from the Burger King along Route 1, where she was discovered. "If you've even have a small burn, you know how painful burns are," said a rescuer. "This is a very cruel abandonment"Annie is about 2 years old and is likely a Beagle mix. Rescuers said they are in need of donations to help pay for her medical care at Tufts Animal Center.
NORWOOD, MA
Caught in Southie

Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston

On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bridgewater mom pleads for return of life-saving formula stolen off porch

BRIDGEWATER - Chicken, fish, and dairy – those are just some of the foods that Alyssa Augusto of Bridgewater can't eat.She lives with a rare metabolic disease called Phenylketonuria, or "PKU," which severely limits the body's ability to metabolize protein.Instead of the typical sources, Augusto relies on special formula – valued at $4,000 if she didn't have health insurance to cover it. Without the formula, she risks the possibility of brain damage.That's why having a "porch pirate" steal her packages Sunday was a potentially life-threatening event."I saw someone come up, leave a box, and take my two formula boxes," Augusto said...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

Police arrest alleged fragrance thief after long search inside Auburn Mall

AUBURN - A man suspected of trying to steal more than $4,000 in fragrances and sunglasses was arrested after an "extensive" search inside the Auburn Mall Macy's Monday night, police said.Officers responded to the mall at about 11 p.m. after multiple interior alarms were triggered. Police said surveillance video showed a man walking through the mall "with what appeared to be a very full backpack."A K9 was called to help officers find the suspect."After an extensive hour long search inside the store, a male was located hiding on the second floor," Auburn police said.Police arrested 40-year-old Alexis Soto, of Worcester. He's due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.   
AUBURN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
EVERETT, MA
CBS LA

Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition

A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 
SAUGUS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy