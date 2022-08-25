ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Woman, 67, scammed out of $75K on Staten Island, 2 suspects sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify the two suspects who scammed a woman out of $75,000 earlier this month in Staten Island, officials said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, the suspects engaged in a conversation with a 67-year-old woman regarding a winning lottery ticket while inside Shoprite located at 985 Richmond Ave. in Graniteville, authorities said.

Upon leaving the supermarket, the suspects accompanied the victim to multiple banks where she withdrew $75,000.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspects are described as men with light skin complexion and approximately 45 to 55 years of age.

The first suspect wearing a blue short sleeved shirt, olive or tan pants, blue face mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

STATEN ISLAND, NY
