Chapel Hill, NC

Why No Pavilion for the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market?

I love going to the farmers’ market at University Place. It has everything I want – beautiful breads, fresh greens, all kinds of tomatoes, fresh pasta and even pita and hummus. Chocolates and bacon if I’m in a splurging mood. This summer, it’s been especially hot out...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
New Developments in Chapel Hill

The Columbia Street Annex: The Chapel Hill Town Council approved plans for a four-story condo building across from Merritt’s Grill. The Columbia Street Annex will offer up to 69 condominiums and 3,000 square feet of commercial space, with a plaza near the main entrance at 1150 S. Columbia St. An existing crosswalk at Purefoy Road will be relocated and get a pedestrian-activated flashing light, a sidewalk and street lighting will be installed along South Columbia Street.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

