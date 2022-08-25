The Columbia Street Annex: The Chapel Hill Town Council approved plans for a four-story condo building across from Merritt’s Grill. The Columbia Street Annex will offer up to 69 condominiums and 3,000 square feet of commercial space, with a plaza near the main entrance at 1150 S. Columbia St. An existing crosswalk at Purefoy Road will be relocated and get a pedestrian-activated flashing light, a sidewalk and street lighting will be installed along South Columbia Street.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO