Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Man arrested for drugs following 2021 traffic stop in Livingston County
Nunda, N.Y. — A Genesee County man faces charges stemming from a traffic stop in Livingston County that happened in early 2021. Louis Coleman, 48, of Batavia, was pulled over on State Route 408 in Nunda Jan. 2, 2021 for traffic violations. An investigation found Coleman was driving with a suspended license.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident
A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
Wellsville Police Charge Man for Failing to Appear on Petit Larceny Charge
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police, acting on a Bench Warrant issued by the Wellsville Village...
Gates man crashes into Rochester building before being arrested for DWI
Authorities say officers were led to the 800 block of Emerson Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a car into a building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
Bath man arrested for narcotics possession
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt
On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
Corning woman arrested for food stamp welfare fraud
A Corning woman in the Steuben County jail has been arrested for welfare fraud, according to the Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
RPD investigating 15 year old shot
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
Rochester man hospitalized following shooting near Ketchum St.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that happened late Sunday night in the city. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Riverferry Way for the report of a carjacking robbery. When police arrived to the area, they learned the victims had just arrived to their...
13 WHAM
Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
Comments / 2