Technology

SpaceX, T-Mobile set to announce plans to 'increase connectivity'

By Matt Bernardini
 6 days ago
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX and T-Mobile are set to make an announcement Thursday evening that they claim will increase connectivity across the United States.

Both companies, along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, announced the event on their Twitter accounts. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on SpaceX's website.

"Elon and T-Mobile's Mike Sievert will announce plans to increase connectivity," SpaceX said in the tweet, which was later retweeted by the T-Mobile account.

According to ZDNet, the announcement could be linked to SpaceX's dispute with Dish Network and the Federal Communications Commission over a proposed allocation of spectrum for 5G.

The FCC has considered opening up the 12GHz band for 5G operators. SpaceX currently uses that band and said that being forced to share it could result in service outages 74% of the time.

Earlier this month, the FCC rejected SpaceX's Starlink application for $885 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Program, saying that it failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the service.

"We must put scarce universal service dollars to their best possible use as we move into a digital future that demands ever more powerful and faster networks," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the time.

"We cannot afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements," Rosenworcel said.

