Twenty-seven cats rescued in animal cruelty case now up for adoption

WEST OLIVE — An animal cruelty case that held 27 cats as evidence at Harbor Humane Society has been finalized and the felines are now ready to be adopted.

“Living in cramped and unsanitary quarters unsurprisingly was not good for these cats,” Harbor Humane wrote in a mid-August post on Facebook. “When they entered our care, many were underweight, had diarrhea, upper respiratory infections and various other physical ailments, including eyes that need to be removed.”

Back in May, Ottawa County Animal Control and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated a 68-year-old Holland Township woman as the owner of a small storage shed in Olive Township where she was “hoarding” 27 cats.

SubscribeLearn more about our latest subscription offers!

“Due to their lack of human interaction for years in the shed, many of these cats are not social house cats,” Harbor Humane wrote. “They will all be adopted out as working cats or indoor/outdoor cats.”

According to Harbor Humane's website, working cats are happiest in barns and fields and helping with pest control at a business or property. These cats are also free of charge for adoption.

For more information, visit harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119. The shelter is located at 14345 Bagley St. in West Olive.