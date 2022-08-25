ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Olive, MI

Twenty-seven cats rescued in animal cruelty case now up for adoption

By Kayla Tucker
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWf6K_0hVBLyir00

WEST OLIVE — An animal cruelty case that held 27 cats as evidence at Harbor Humane Society has been finalized and the felines are now ready to be adopted.

“Living in cramped and unsanitary quarters unsurprisingly was not good for these cats,” Harbor Humane wrote in a mid-August post on Facebook. “When they entered our care, many were underweight, had diarrhea, upper respiratory infections and various other physical ailments, including eyes that need to be removed.”

Back in May, Ottawa County Animal Control and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated a 68-year-old Holland Township woman as the owner of a small storage shed in Olive Township where she was “hoarding” 27 cats.

SubscribeLearn more about our latest subscription offers!

“Due to their lack of human interaction for years in the shed, many of these cats are not social house cats,” Harbor Humane wrote. “They will all be adopted out as working cats or indoor/outdoor cats.”

According to Harbor Humane's website, working cats are happiest in barns and fields and helping with pest control at a business or property. These cats are also free of charge for adoption.

For more information, visit harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119. The shelter is located at 14345 Bagley St. in West Olive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Township, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
West Olive, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
West Olive, MI
West Olive, MI
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Animal Cruelty#Barns#Hoarding#Pet Lover#Subscribelearn#Harbor Humane
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy